Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results, Posting Net Loss Amid Interest Rate Challenges

Glen Burnie Bancorp reports a net loss for Q4 2024, reflecting challenges in interest rates and increased expenses.

Glen Burnie Bancorp reported a net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per share, for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $167,000 for the same quarter in 2023. For the entire year, the company experienced a net loss of $112,000, down from a profit of $1.4 million in 2023. The decline in financial performance was largely attributed to increased interest expenses due to rising market rates, despite a successful increase in loans by $28.9 million. The bank's total assets grew to $358.9 million, and while it maintained a strong liquidity and capital position, management announced the suspension of quarterly cash dividends to reinvest in the bank's future growth. The bank's net interest income decreased by 9.84% for the year, reflecting ongoing pressures in the interest rate environment.

Potential Positives

Despite a net loss for the quarter and year, the company reported loan growth of $28.9 million, or 16.40%, indicating a strong performance in its lending activities.

Bancorp maintained a strong capital position with a total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.40%, remaining well-capitalized above regulatory requirements.

The increase in noninterest income by 5.20% for the twelve-month period demonstrates the company's ability to diversify its revenue sources despite challenges in net income.

Management's focus on prudent expense management and evaluating strategic opportunities is indicative of a commitment to long-term growth and stability in a challenging economic environment.

Potential Negatives

Net loss reported for both the quarterly and annual periods marks a significant decline compared to previous years, indicating a decrease in financial performance.

Return on average assets and return on average equity are significantly negative, reflecting poor profitability relative to assets and equity compared to the same periods the previous year.

Decision to discontinue cash dividends for shareholders may signal financial instability and lack of confidence in future earnings, potentially discouraging current and prospective investors.

FAQ

What was Glen Burnie Bancorp's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024?

The net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000.

How did Glen Burnie Bancorp's annual income change in 2024?

The net loss for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million in 2023.

What factors contributed to the decline in net interest income?

The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses and margin compression.

What is the book value per share as of December 31, 2024?

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024.

How is Glen Burnie Bancorp's capital position described?

The company maintains a strong capital position, remaining above all 'well-capitalized' regulatory requirement levels.

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $167,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Bancorp reported a net loss of $112,000, or -$0.04 per basic and diluted common share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. On December 31, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $358.9 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.





“Our financial performance in 2024 is disappointing and represents the challenges inherent in navigating the interest rate environment of the last several years. The Company’s focus on generating additional interest-earning assets at higher current market interest rates and rebuilding our base of core, low-cost deposits was moderately successful,” said Mark C. Hanna, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges of declining net interest income, the Company’s financial strength is reflected in a strong capital position, available liquidity, and prudent expense management. Although interest expense increased significantly in year over year comparisons, loan growth of $28.9 million and higher yields on earning assets contributed to expanded interest income that partially offset higher interest expense and helped mitigate margin compression.”





In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “To invest in strategic opportunities that will benefit the long-term performance of the Bank, the difficult decision was made to change the longstanding practice of approving quarterly cash dividends for shareholders. As the Bank evaluates our next 75 years, we are committed to our business model and the economic strength of the communities we serve. To better serve the evolving needs of our clients, there is a need to reinvest in our people, technology, products, and facilities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized. Our focus remains continued execution on our strategic priorities to generate organic loan and deposit growth.”









Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2024









Despite growth in loans and deposits for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 9.84% to $10.9 million through December 31, 2024, as compared to $12.1 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses, offset by a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The $2.0 million increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The $1.0 million increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $20.1 million increase in the average balance of borrowed funds due to the elevated level of deposit runoff that occurred in 2023.





Total interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.2 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 as the result of a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest income was driven by rate adjustments on loans offerings consistent with the higher interest rate environment. However, loan pricing pressure/competition will continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.





The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 16.40% on December 31, 2024, compared to 18.40% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.





Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.04%, compared to 0.19% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.75%, compared to 4.65% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Lower net income and higher average balances drove the lower return on average assets and the lower return on average equity.





The cost of funds was 1.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The 0.74% increase was primarily driven by the increase in the cost of money market deposits and borrowed funds.





The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024, compared to $6.70 per share on December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities caused by higher market interest rates.





On December 31, 2024, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 15.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.









Balance Sheet Review









Total assets were $358.9 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 2.03%, from $351.8 million on December 31, 2023. Investment securities decreased by $31.5 million or 22.58%, to $107.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $139.4 million for the same period of 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $205.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $28.9 million or 16.40%, from $176.3 million on December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $9.2 million or 60.51%, from $15.2 million on December 31, 2023, to $24.4 million on December 31, 2024.





Total deposits were $309.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.1 million or 3.04%, from $300.1 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $100.7 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $16.2 million or 13.83%, from $116.9 million on December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $208.4 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $25.3 million or 13.81%, from $183.1 million on December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $30.0 million on December 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2023, was $19.3 million (5.49% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.70 per common share. The decrease in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $1.5 million decline in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year, the $0.6 million after-tax increase in market value loss on the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio and a $7.1 million increase in total assets. The increase in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.





Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remained sound on December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.10% of total assets on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023. The $7.1 million increase in total assets from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and the $167,000 decrease in nonperforming assets drove the 0.05% decline. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $584,000 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.









Review of Financial Results













For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023









Net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000, compared to net income of $167,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.





Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $128,000 from the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Despite a $520,000 increase in interest income, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $648,000 increase in interest expenses predominantly related to the advantage money market deposit product.





Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.17% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and balances on interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.





The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $7.1 million while the yield increased 0.50% from 3.77% to 4.27%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $28.9 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $21.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.74%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.





The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $22.1 million from $185.9 million to $163.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023 while the yield increased 0.01% from 2.68% to 2.69% during that same period.





Average loan balances increased $29.2 million to $204.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $175.5 million for the same period of 2023, while the yield increased from 4.96% to 5.54% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.





The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $71,000, compared to $103,000 for the same period of 2023.





Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $332,000, compared to $299,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $33,000 or 11.04%. The increase was primarily driven by a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.





For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $3.1 million, compared to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $171,000 or 5.82%. The primary contributors to the $171,000 increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in salary and employee benefits, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and other expenses.









For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023









Net loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.





Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $10.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $12.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses related to growth of the advantage money market deposit product balances and short-term borrowings necessitated by the deposit runoff during 2023, offset by $1.9 million higher interest and fees on loans.





Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and lower average balances of interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.





The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $252,000, while the yield increased 0.52% from 3.63% to 4.15%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $20.2 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $20.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.90%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.





The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $13.1 million from $187.4 million to $174.3 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.16% from 2.55% to 2.71% during that same period. The increase in yields for the twelve-month period can be attributed to the change in the mix of cash balances held in interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities available for sale and increases in the overnight federal funds rate between the years.





Average loan balances increased $12.8 million to $192.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $179.8 million for the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.69% from 4.76% to 5.45% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.





The Company recorded a provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $844,000 for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to $96,000 for the same period in 2023. The $748,000 increase in the provision in 2024 compared to 2023, primarily reflects a $61,000 increase in net charge offs, a $28.2 million increase in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.16% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.8 million on December 31, 2024, representing 1.38% of total loans, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans on December 31, 2023.





Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $57,000 or 5.20%. The increase was driven primarily by a $52,000 increase in other fees and commissions which included a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.





For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, compared to $11.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The primary contributors to the $253,000 increase when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, occupancy and equipment expenses, and other expenses which included the allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits costs.







Glen Burnie Bancorp Information







Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at



www.thebankofglenburnie.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(dollars in thousands)









































































December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















2024













2024













2023

















(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(audited)













ASSETS































Cash and due from banks





$





2,012













$





2,255













$





1,940













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









22,452

















20,207

















13,301















Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











24,464

















22,462

















15,241









































Investment securities available for sale, at fair value









107,949

















119,958

















139,427













Restricted equity securities, at cost









1,671

















246

















1,217









































Loans, net of deferred fees and costs









205,219

















206,975

















176,307













Less: Allowance for credit losses









(2,839





)













(2,748





)













(2,157





)











Loans, net











202,380

















204,227

















174,150









































Premises and equipment, net









2,630

















2,723

















3,046













Bank owned life insurance









8,834

















8,789

















8,657













Deferred tax assets, net









8,548

















6,879

















7,897













Accrued interest receivable









1,345

















1,478

















1,192













Accrued taxes receivable









148

















497

















121













Prepaid expenses









471

















486

















475













Other assets









516

















614

















390















Total Assets









$









358,956

















$









368,359

















$









351,813













































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





100,747













$





115,938













$





116,922













Interest-bearing deposits









208,442

















198,335

















183,145













Total Deposits









309,189

















314,273

















300,067









































Short-term borrowings









30,000

















30,000

















30,000













Defined pension liability









330

















329

















324













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









1,620

















2,597

















2,097















Total Liabilities











341,139

















347,199

















332,488











































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681; 2,900,681; 2,882,627; shares as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively.









2,901

















2,901

















2,883













Additional paid-in capital









11,037

















11,037

















10,964













Retained earnings









22,882

















22,921

















23,859













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(19,003





)













(15,699





)













(18,381





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











17,817

















21,160

















19,325















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









$









358,956

















$









368,359

















$









351,813

























































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Interest income











































































Interest and fees on loans









$





2,851













$





2,192













$





10,498













$





8,559













Interest and dividends on securities













773

















1,082

















3,379

















4,147













Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold













332

















162

















1,335

















631













Total Interest Income













3,956

















3,436

















15,212

















13,337























































































Interest expense











































































Interest on deposits













818

















176

















2,533

















513













Interest on short-term borrowings













375

















369

















1,738

















689













Total Interest Expense













1,193

















545

















4,271

















1,202





















































































Net Interest Income













2,763

















2,891

















10,941

















12,135













Provision of credit loss allowance













71

















103

















844

















96













Net interest income after release of credit loss provision













2,692

















2,788

















10,097

















12,039























































































Noninterest income











































































Service charges on deposit accounts













42

















39

















150

















159













Other fees and commissions













245

















217

















829

















777













Income on life insurance













45

















43

















178

















164













Total Noninterest Income













332

















299

















1,157

















1,100























































































Noninterest expenses











































































Salary and employee benefits













1,708

















1,621

















6,580

















6,710













Occupancy and equipment expenses













330

















339

















1,325

















1,294













Legal, accounting and other professional fees













346

















301

















1,115

















993













Data processing and item processing services













260

















250

















1,016

















1,005













FDIC insurance costs













42

















40

















161

















163













Advertising and marketing related expenses













29

















25

















117

















97













Loan collection costs













13

















8

















25

















22













Telephone costs













44

















39

















154

















151













Other expenses













346

















324

















1,398

















1,203













Total Noninterest Expenses













3,118

















2,947

















11,891

















11,638





















































































(Loss) income before income taxes













(94





)













140

















(637





)













1,501













Income tax (benefit) expense













(55





)













(27





)













(525





)













72























































































Net income (loss)













$









(39









)













$









167

















$









(112









)













$









1,429

























































































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share













$









(0.01









)













$









0.06

















$









(0.04









)













$









0.50





































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023













(dollars in thousands)













(unaudited)





















































































Accumulated

































Additional





















Other













Total

















Common













Paid-in













Retained













Comprehensive













Stockholders'

















Stock













Capital













Earnings













(Loss) Income













Equity













Balance, December 31, 2022







$





2,865













$





10,862













$





23,579













$





(21,252





)









$





16,054

































































































Net income









-

















-

















1,429

















-

















1,429













Cash dividends, $0.40 per share









-

















-

















(1,149





)













-

















(1,149





)









Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan









18

















102

















-

















-

















120













Other comprehensive income









-

















-

















-

















2,871

















2,871















Balance, December 31, 2023







$





2,883













$





10,964













$





23,859













$





(18,381





)









$





19,325











































































































































































































































Accumulated

























































Additional





































Other





















Total

























Common





















Paid-in





















Retained





















Comprehensive





















Stockholders'

























Stock





















Capital





















Earnings





















Loss





















Equity





















Balance, December 31, 2023







$





2,883













$





10,964













$





23,859













$





(18,381





)









$





19,325

































































































Net loss









-

















-

















(112





)













-

















(112





)









Cash dividends, $0.30 per share









-

















-

















(865





)













-

















(865





)









Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan









18

















73

















-

















-

















91













Other comprehensive loss









-

















-

















-

















(622





)













(622





)











Balance, December 31, 2024







$





2,901













$





11,037













$





22,882













$





(19,003





)









$





17,817















































































































THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE













CAPITAL RATIOS













(dollars in thousands)













(unaudited)

















































































To Be Well









































Capitalized Under





























To Be Considered













Prompt Corrective





























Adequately Capitalized









Action Provisions

















Amount









Ratio













Amount









Ratio













Amount









Ratio















As of December 31, 2024:













































Common Equity Tier 1 Capital





$





36,481





15.15





%









$





10,837





4.50





%









$





15,653





6.50





%









Total Risk-Based Capital





$





39,496





16.40





%









$





19,265





8.00





%









$





24,082





10.00





%









Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital





$





36,481





15.15





%









$





14,449





6.00





%









$





19,265





8.00





%









Tier 1 Leverage





$





36,481





9.97





%









$





14,640





4.00





%









$





18,300





5.00





%





















































As of September 30, 2024:













































Common Equity Tier 1 Capital





$





36,755





15.47





%









$





10,691





4.50





%









$





15,443





6.50





%









Total Risk-Based Capital





$





39,729





16.72





%









$





19,006





8.00





%









$





23,758





10.00





%









Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital





$





36,755





15.47





%









$





14,255





6.00





%









$





19,006





8.00





%









Tier 1 Leverage





$





36,755





10.11





%









$





14,539





4.00





%









$





18,173





5.00





%





















































As of December 31, 2023:













































Common Equity Tier 1 Capital





$





37,975





17.37





%









$





9,840





4.50





%









$





14,213





6.50





%









Total Risk-Based Capital





$





40,237





18.40





%









$





17,493





8.00





%









$





21,867





10.00





%









Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital





$





37,975





17.37





%









$





13,120





6.00





%









$





17,493





8.00





%









Tier 1 Leverage





$





37,975





10.76





%









$





14,113





4.00





%









$





17,641





5.00





%































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY













SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































































































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















December 31









September 30









December 31









December 31













December 31





















2024













2024













2023













2024













2023





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(audited)





























































Financial Data



















































Assets









$





358,956













$





368,359













$





351,813













$





358,956













$





351,813













Investment securities













107,949

















119,958

















139,427

















107,949

















139,427













Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)









205,219

















206,975

















176,307

















205,219

















176,307













Allowance for loan losses













2,839

















2,748

















2,157

















2,839

















2,157













Deposits













309,189

















314,273

















300,067

















309,189

















300,067













Borrowings













30,000

















30,000

















30,000

















30,000

















30,000













Stockholders' equity













17,817

















21,160

















19,325

















17,817

















19,325













Net income













(39





)













129

















167

















(112





)













1,429































































Average Balances



















































Assets









$





366,888













$





364,127













$





353,085













$





363,994













$





361,731













Investment securities













136,868

















142,972

















174,581

















148,037

















173,902













Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)









204,703

















203,316

















175,456

















192,646

















179,790













Deposits













314,046

















312,019

















310,168

















309,838

















330,095













Borrowings













30,323

















30,001

















26,579

















32,720

















12,580













Stockholders' equity













20,664

















19,559

















14,253

















19,169

















17,105































































Performance Ratios



















































Annualized return on average assets









-0.04





%













0.14





%













0.19





%













-0.03





%













0.40





%









Annualized return on average equity









-0.75





%













2.63





%













4.65





%













-0.58





%













8.35





%









Net interest margin













2.98





%













3.06





%













3.17





%













2.98





%













3.31





%









Dividend payout ratio













0





%













224





%













172





%













-773





%













80





%









Book value per share









$





6.14













$





7.29













$





6.70













$





6.14













$





6.70













Basic and diluted net income per share













(0.01





)













0.04

















0.06

















(0.04





)













0.50













Cash dividends declared per share













0.00

















0.10

















0.10

















0.30

















0.40













Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding













2,900,681

















2,897,929

















2,880,398

















2,893,871

















2,873,500































































Asset Quality Ratios



















































Allowance for loan losses to loans













1.38





%













1.33





%













1.22





%













1.38





%













1.22





%









Nonperforming loans to avg. loans













0.18





%













0.14





%













0.30





%













0.19





%













0.29





%









Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans













789.1





%













937.5





%













409.3





%













789.1





%













409.3





%









Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans













-0.04





%













-0.09





%













0.08





%













0.08





%













0.06





%



























































Capital Ratios



















































Common Equity Tier 1 Capital













15.15





%













15.47





%













17.37





%













15.15





%













17.37





%









Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio













15.15





%













15.47





%













17.37





%













15.15





%













17.37





%









Leverage Ratio













9.97





%













10.11





%













10.76





%













9.97





%













10.76





%









Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio













16.40





%













16.72





%













18.40





%













16.40





%













18.40





%















