Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results, Posting Net Loss Amid Interest Rate Challenges

Glen Burnie Bancorp reports a net loss for Q4 2024, reflecting challenges in interest rates and increased expenses.
Glen Burnie Bancorp reported a net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per share, for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $167,000 for the same quarter in 2023. For the entire year, the company experienced a net loss of $112,000, down from a profit of $1.4 million in 2023. The decline in financial performance was largely attributed to increased interest expenses due to rising market rates, despite a successful increase in loans by $28.9 million. The bank's total assets grew to $358.9 million, and while it maintained a strong liquidity and capital position, management announced the suspension of quarterly cash dividends to reinvest in the bank's future growth. The bank's net interest income decreased by 9.84% for the year, reflecting ongoing pressures in the interest rate environment.
Potential Positives
- Despite a net loss for the quarter and year, the company reported loan growth of $28.9 million, or 16.40%, indicating a strong performance in its lending activities.
- Bancorp maintained a strong capital position with a total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.40%, remaining well-capitalized above regulatory requirements.
- The increase in noninterest income by 5.20% for the twelve-month period demonstrates the company's ability to diversify its revenue sources despite challenges in net income.
- Management's focus on prudent expense management and evaluating strategic opportunities is indicative of a commitment to long-term growth and stability in a challenging economic environment.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss reported for both the quarterly and annual periods marks a significant decline compared to previous years, indicating a decrease in financial performance.
- Return on average assets and return on average equity are significantly negative, reflecting poor profitability relative to assets and equity compared to the same periods the previous year.
- Decision to discontinue cash dividends for shareholders may signal financial instability and lack of confidence in future earnings, potentially discouraging current and prospective investors.
FAQ
What was Glen Burnie Bancorp's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024?
The net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000.
How did Glen Burnie Bancorp's annual income change in 2024?
The net loss for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million in 2023.
What factors contributed to the decline in net interest income?
The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses and margin compression.
What is the book value per share as of December 31, 2024?
The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024.
How is Glen Burnie Bancorp's capital position described?
The company maintains a strong capital position, remaining above all 'well-capitalized' regulatory requirement levels.
$GLBZ Insider Trading Activity
$GLBZ insiders have traded $GLBZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK CHRISTOPHER HANNA (President and CEO) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $21,830
$GLBZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $GLBZ stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 102,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $574,296
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,470 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,631
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,908 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,284
- UBS GROUP AG removed 5,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,285
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,527 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,751
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,863 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,432
Full Release
GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $167,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Bancorp reported a net loss of $112,000, or -$0.04 per basic and diluted common share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. On December 31, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $358.9 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.
“Our financial performance in 2024 is disappointing and represents the challenges inherent in navigating the interest rate environment of the last several years. The Company’s focus on generating additional interest-earning assets at higher current market interest rates and rebuilding our base of core, low-cost deposits was moderately successful,” said Mark C. Hanna, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges of declining net interest income, the Company’s financial strength is reflected in a strong capital position, available liquidity, and prudent expense management. Although interest expense increased significantly in year over year comparisons, loan growth of $28.9 million and higher yields on earning assets contributed to expanded interest income that partially offset higher interest expense and helped mitigate margin compression.”
In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “To invest in strategic opportunities that will benefit the long-term performance of the Bank, the difficult decision was made to change the longstanding practice of approving quarterly cash dividends for shareholders. As the Bank evaluates our next 75 years, we are committed to our business model and the economic strength of the communities we serve. To better serve the evolving needs of our clients, there is a need to reinvest in our people, technology, products, and facilities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized. Our focus remains continued execution on our strategic priorities to generate organic loan and deposit growth.”
Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2024
Despite growth in loans and deposits for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 9.84% to $10.9 million through December 31, 2024, as compared to $12.1 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses, offset by a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The $2.0 million increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The $1.0 million increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $20.1 million increase in the average balance of borrowed funds due to the elevated level of deposit runoff that occurred in 2023.
Total interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.2 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 as the result of a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest income was driven by rate adjustments on loans offerings consistent with the higher interest rate environment. However, loan pricing pressure/competition will continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.
The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 16.40% on December 31, 2024, compared to 18.40% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.
Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.04%, compared to 0.19% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.75%, compared to 4.65% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Lower net income and higher average balances drove the lower return on average assets and the lower return on average equity.
The cost of funds was 1.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The 0.74% increase was primarily driven by the increase in the cost of money market deposits and borrowed funds.
The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024, compared to $6.70 per share on December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities caused by higher market interest rates.
On December 31, 2024, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 15.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $358.9 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 2.03%, from $351.8 million on December 31, 2023. Investment securities decreased by $31.5 million or 22.58%, to $107.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $139.4 million for the same period of 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $205.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $28.9 million or 16.40%, from $176.3 million on December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $9.2 million or 60.51%, from $15.2 million on December 31, 2023, to $24.4 million on December 31, 2024.
Total deposits were $309.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.1 million or 3.04%, from $300.1 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $100.7 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $16.2 million or 13.83%, from $116.9 million on December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $208.4 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $25.3 million or 13.81%, from $183.1 million on December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $30.0 million on December 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.
As of December 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2023, was $19.3 million (5.49% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.70 per common share. The decrease in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $1.5 million decline in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year, the $0.6 million after-tax increase in market value loss on the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio and a $7.1 million increase in total assets. The increase in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.
Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remained sound on December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.10% of total assets on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023. The $7.1 million increase in total assets from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and the $167,000 decrease in nonperforming assets drove the 0.05% decline. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $584,000 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.
Review of Financial Results
For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023
Net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000, compared to net income of $167,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.
Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $128,000 from the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Despite a $520,000 increase in interest income, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $648,000 increase in interest expenses predominantly related to the advantage money market deposit product.
Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.17% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and balances on interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.
The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $7.1 million while the yield increased 0.50% from 3.77% to 4.27%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $28.9 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $21.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.74%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.
The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $22.1 million from $185.9 million to $163.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023 while the yield increased 0.01% from 2.68% to 2.69% during that same period.
Average loan balances increased $29.2 million to $204.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $175.5 million for the same period of 2023, while the yield increased from 4.96% to 5.54% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.
The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $71,000, compared to $103,000 for the same period of 2023.
Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $332,000, compared to $299,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $33,000 or 11.04%. The increase was primarily driven by a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $3.1 million, compared to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $171,000 or 5.82%. The primary contributors to the $171,000 increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in salary and employee benefits, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and other expenses.
For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023
Net loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.
Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $10.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $12.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses related to growth of the advantage money market deposit product balances and short-term borrowings necessitated by the deposit runoff during 2023, offset by $1.9 million higher interest and fees on loans.
Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and lower average balances of interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.
The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $252,000, while the yield increased 0.52% from 3.63% to 4.15%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $20.2 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $20.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.90%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.
The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $13.1 million from $187.4 million to $174.3 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.16% from 2.55% to 2.71% during that same period. The increase in yields for the twelve-month period can be attributed to the change in the mix of cash balances held in interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities available for sale and increases in the overnight federal funds rate between the years.
Average loan balances increased $12.8 million to $192.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $179.8 million for the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.69% from 4.76% to 5.45% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.
The Company recorded a provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $844,000 for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to $96,000 for the same period in 2023. The $748,000 increase in the provision in 2024 compared to 2023, primarily reflects a $61,000 increase in net charge offs, a $28.2 million increase in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.16% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.8 million on December 31, 2024, representing 1.38% of total loans, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans on December 31, 2023.
Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $57,000 or 5.20%. The increase was driven primarily by a $52,000 increase in other fees and commissions which included a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.
For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, compared to $11.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The primary contributors to the $253,000 increase when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, occupancy and equipment expenses, and other expenses which included the allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits costs.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Information
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at
www.thebankofglenburnie.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
2,012
$
2,255
$
1,940
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
22,452
20,207
13,301
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
24,464
22,462
15,241
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
107,949
119,958
139,427
Restricted equity securities, at cost
1,671
246
1,217
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
205,219
206,975
176,307
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(2,839
)
(2,748
)
(2,157
)
Loans, net
202,380
204,227
174,150
Premises and equipment, net
2,630
2,723
3,046
Bank owned life insurance
8,834
8,789
8,657
Deferred tax assets, net
8,548
6,879
7,897
Accrued interest receivable
1,345
1,478
1,192
Accrued taxes receivable
148
497
121
Prepaid expenses
471
486
475
Other assets
516
614
390
Total Assets
$
358,956
$
368,359
$
351,813
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
100,747
$
115,938
$
116,922
Interest-bearing deposits
208,442
198,335
183,145
Total Deposits
309,189
314,273
300,067
Short-term borrowings
30,000
30,000
30,000
Defined pension liability
330
329
324
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,620
2,597
2,097
Total Liabilities
341,139
347,199
332,488
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681; 2,900,681; 2,882,627; shares as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively.
2,901
2,901
2,883
Additional paid-in capital
11,037
11,037
10,964
Retained earnings
22,882
22,921
23,859
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,003
)
(15,699
)
(18,381
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
17,817
21,160
19,325
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
358,956
$
368,359
$
351,813
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
2,851
$
2,192
$
10,498
$
8,559
Interest and dividends on securities
773
1,082
3,379
4,147
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold
332
162
1,335
631
Total Interest Income
3,956
3,436
15,212
13,337
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
818
176
2,533
513
Interest on short-term borrowings
375
369
1,738
689
Total Interest Expense
1,193
545
4,271
1,202
Net Interest Income
2,763
2,891
10,941
12,135
Provision of credit loss allowance
71
103
844
96
Net interest income after release of credit loss provision
2,692
2,788
10,097
12,039
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
42
39
150
159
Other fees and commissions
245
217
829
777
Income on life insurance
45
43
178
164
Total Noninterest Income
332
299
1,157
1,100
Noninterest expenses
Salary and employee benefits
1,708
1,621
6,580
6,710
Occupancy and equipment expenses
330
339
1,325
1,294
Legal, accounting and other professional fees
346
301
1,115
993
Data processing and item processing services
260
250
1,016
1,005
FDIC insurance costs
42
40
161
163
Advertising and marketing related expenses
29
25
117
97
Loan collection costs
13
8
25
22
Telephone costs
44
39
154
151
Other expenses
346
324
1,398
1,203
Total Noninterest Expenses
3,118
2,947
11,891
11,638
(Loss) income before income taxes
(94
)
140
(637
)
1,501
Income tax (benefit) expense
(55
)
(27
)
(525
)
72
Net income (loss)
$
(39
)
$
167
$
(112
)
$
1,429
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
$
(0.01
)
$
0.06
$
(0.04
)
$
0.50
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Accumulated
Additional
Other
Total
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stockholders'
Stock
Capital
Earnings
(Loss) Income
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2022
$
2,865
$
10,862
$
23,579
$
(21,252
)
$
16,054
Net income
-
-
1,429
-
1,429
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share
-
-
(1,149
)
-
(1,149
)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan
18
102
-
-
120
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,871
2,871
Balance, December 31, 2023
$
2,883
$
10,964
$
23,859
$
(18,381
)
$
19,325
Accumulated
Additional
Other
Total
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stockholders'
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2023
$
2,883
$
10,964
$
23,859
$
(18,381
)
$
19,325
Net loss
-
-
(112
)
-
(112
)
Cash dividends, $0.30 per share
-
-
(865
)
-
(865
)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan
18
73
-
-
91
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(622
)
(622
)
Balance, December 31, 2024
$
2,901
$
11,037
$
22,882
$
(19,003
)
$
17,817
THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE
CAPITAL RATIOS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
To Be Well
Capitalized Under
To Be Considered
Prompt Corrective
Adequately Capitalized
Action Provisions
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
As of December 31, 2024:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
36,481
15.15
%
$
10,837
4.50
%
$
15,653
6.50
%
Total Risk-Based Capital
$
39,496
16.40
%
$
19,265
8.00
%
$
24,082
10.00
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
$
36,481
15.15
%
$
14,449
6.00
%
$
19,265
8.00
%
Tier 1 Leverage
$
36,481
9.97
%
$
14,640
4.00
%
$
18,300
5.00
%
As of September 30, 2024:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
36,755
15.47
%
$
10,691
4.50
%
$
15,443
6.50
%
Total Risk-Based Capital
$
39,729
16.72
%
$
19,006
8.00
%
$
23,758
10.00
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
$
36,755
15.47
%
$
14,255
6.00
%
$
19,006
8.00
%
Tier 1 Leverage
$
36,755
10.11
%
$
14,539
4.00
%
$
18,173
5.00
%
As of December 31, 2023:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
37,975
17.37
%
$
9,840
4.50
%
$
14,213
6.50
%
Total Risk-Based Capital
$
40,237
18.40
%
$
17,493
8.00
%
$
21,867
10.00
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
$
37,975
17.37
%
$
13,120
6.00
%
$
17,493
8.00
%
Tier 1 Leverage
$
37,975
10.76
%
$
14,113
4.00
%
$
17,641
5.00
%
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Financial Data
Assets
$
358,956
$
368,359
$
351,813
$
358,956
$
351,813
Investment securities
107,949
119,958
139,427
107,949
139,427
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)
205,219
206,975
176,307
205,219
176,307
Allowance for loan losses
2,839
2,748
2,157
2,839
2,157
Deposits
309,189
314,273
300,067
309,189
300,067
Borrowings
30,000
30,000
30,000
30,000
30,000
Stockholders' equity
17,817
21,160
19,325
17,817
19,325
Net income
(39
)
129
167
(112
)
1,429
Average Balances
Assets
$
366,888
$
364,127
$
353,085
$
363,994
$
361,731
Investment securities
136,868
142,972
174,581
148,037
173,902
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)
204,703
203,316
175,456
192,646
179,790
Deposits
314,046
312,019
310,168
309,838
330,095
Borrowings
30,323
30,001
26,579
32,720
12,580
Stockholders' equity
20,664
19,559
14,253
19,169
17,105
Performance Ratios
Annualized return on average assets
-0.04
%
0.14
%
0.19
%
-0.03
%
0.40
%
Annualized return on average equity
-0.75
%
2.63
%
4.65
%
-0.58
%
8.35
%
Net interest margin
2.98
%
3.06
%
3.17
%
2.98
%
3.31
%
Dividend payout ratio
0
%
224
%
172
%
-773
%
80
%
Book value per share
$
6.14
$
7.29
$
6.70
$
6.14
$
6.70
Basic and diluted net income per share
(0.01
)
0.04
0.06
(0.04
)
0.50
Cash dividends declared per share
0.00
0.10
0.10
0.30
0.40
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
2,900,681
2,897,929
2,880,398
2,893,871
2,873,500
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses to loans
1.38
%
1.33
%
1.22
%
1.38
%
1.22
%
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans
0.18
%
0.14
%
0.30
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans
789.1
%
937.5
%
409.3
%
789.1
%
409.3
%
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans
-0.04
%
-0.09
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.06
%
Capital Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
15.15
%
15.47
%
17.37
%
15.15
%
17.37
%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
15.15
%
15.47
%
17.37
%
15.15
%
17.37
%
Leverage Ratio
9.97
%
10.11
%
10.76
%
9.97
%
10.76
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.40
%
16.72
%
18.40
%
16.40
%
18.40
%
