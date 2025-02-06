News & Insights

GLBZ

Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results, Posting Net Loss Amid Interest Rate Challenges

February 06, 2025 — 01:00 pm EST

Glen Burnie Bancorp reports a net loss for Q4 2024, reflecting challenges in interest rates and increased expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp reported a net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per share, for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $167,000 for the same quarter in 2023. For the entire year, the company experienced a net loss of $112,000, down from a profit of $1.4 million in 2023. The decline in financial performance was largely attributed to increased interest expenses due to rising market rates, despite a successful increase in loans by $28.9 million. The bank's total assets grew to $358.9 million, and while it maintained a strong liquidity and capital position, management announced the suspension of quarterly cash dividends to reinvest in the bank's future growth. The bank's net interest income decreased by 9.84% for the year, reflecting ongoing pressures in the interest rate environment.

Potential Positives

  • Despite a net loss for the quarter and year, the company reported loan growth of $28.9 million, or 16.40%, indicating a strong performance in its lending activities.
  • Bancorp maintained a strong capital position with a total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.40%, remaining well-capitalized above regulatory requirements.
  • The increase in noninterest income by 5.20% for the twelve-month period demonstrates the company's ability to diversify its revenue sources despite challenges in net income.
  • Management's focus on prudent expense management and evaluating strategic opportunities is indicative of a commitment to long-term growth and stability in a challenging economic environment.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss reported for both the quarterly and annual periods marks a significant decline compared to previous years, indicating a decrease in financial performance.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity are significantly negative, reflecting poor profitability relative to assets and equity compared to the same periods the previous year.
  • Decision to discontinue cash dividends for shareholders may signal financial instability and lack of confidence in future earnings, potentially discouraging current and prospective investors.

FAQ

What was Glen Burnie Bancorp's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024?

The net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000.

How did Glen Burnie Bancorp's annual income change in 2024?

The net loss for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million in 2023.

What factors contributed to the decline in net interest income?

The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses and margin compression.

What is the book value per share as of December 31, 2024?

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024.

How is Glen Burnie Bancorp's capital position described?

The company maintains a strong capital position, remaining above all 'well-capitalized' regulatory requirement levels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GLBZ Insider Trading Activity

$GLBZ insiders have traded $GLBZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK CHRISTOPHER HANNA (President and CEO) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $21,830

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLBZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $GLBZ stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 102,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $574,296
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,470 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,631
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,908 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,284
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 5,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,285
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,000
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,527 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,751
  • TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,863 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,432

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $167,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Bancorp reported a net loss of $112,000, or -$0.04 per basic and diluted common share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. On December 31, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $358.9 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.



“Our financial performance in 2024 is disappointing and represents the challenges inherent in navigating the interest rate environment of the last several years. The Company’s focus on generating additional interest-earning assets at higher current market interest rates and rebuilding our base of core, low-cost deposits was moderately successful,” said Mark C. Hanna, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges of declining net interest income, the Company’s financial strength is reflected in a strong capital position, available liquidity, and prudent expense management. Although interest expense increased significantly in year over year comparisons, loan growth of $28.9 million and higher yields on earning assets contributed to expanded interest income that partially offset higher interest expense and helped mitigate margin compression.”



In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “To invest in strategic opportunities that will benefit the long-term performance of the Bank, the difficult decision was made to change the longstanding practice of approving quarterly cash dividends for shareholders. As the Bank evaluates our next 75 years, we are committed to our business model and the economic strength of the communities we serve. To better serve the evolving needs of our clients, there is a need to reinvest in our people, technology, products, and facilities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized. Our focus remains continued execution on our strategic priorities to generate organic loan and deposit growth.”





Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2024




Despite growth in loans and deposits for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 9.84% to $10.9 million through December 31, 2024, as compared to $12.1 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses, offset by a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The $2.0 million increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The $1.0 million increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $20.1 million increase in the average balance of borrowed funds due to the elevated level of deposit runoff that occurred in 2023.



Total interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.2 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 as the result of a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest income was driven by rate adjustments on loans offerings consistent with the higher interest rate environment. However, loan pricing pressure/competition will continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.



The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 16.40% on December 31, 2024, compared to 18.40% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.



Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.04%, compared to 0.19% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.75%, compared to 4.65% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Lower net income and higher average balances drove the lower return on average assets and the lower return on average equity.



The cost of funds was 1.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The 0.74% increase was primarily driven by the increase in the cost of money market deposits and borrowed funds.



The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024, compared to $6.70 per share on December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities caused by higher market interest rates.



On December 31, 2024, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 15.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.





Balance Sheet Review




Total assets were $358.9 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 2.03%, from $351.8 million on December 31, 2023. Investment securities decreased by $31.5 million or 22.58%, to $107.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $139.4 million for the same period of 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $205.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $28.9 million or 16.40%, from $176.3 million on December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $9.2 million or 60.51%, from $15.2 million on December 31, 2023, to $24.4 million on December 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $309.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.1 million or 3.04%, from $300.1 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $100.7 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $16.2 million or 13.83%, from $116.9 million on December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $208.4 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $25.3 million or 13.81%, from $183.1 million on December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $30.0 million on December 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.



As of December 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2023, was $19.3 million (5.49% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.70 per common share. The decrease in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $1.5 million decline in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year, the $0.6 million after-tax increase in market value loss on the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio and a $7.1 million increase in total assets. The increase in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.



Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remained sound on December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.10% of total assets on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023. The $7.1 million increase in total assets from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and the $167,000 decrease in nonperforming assets drove the 0.05% decline. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $584,000 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.





Review of Financial Results






For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023




Net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000, compared to net income of $167,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $128,000 from the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Despite a $520,000 increase in interest income, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $648,000 increase in interest expenses predominantly related to the advantage money market deposit product.



Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.17% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and balances on interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.



The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $7.1 million while the yield increased 0.50% from 3.77% to 4.27%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $28.9 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $21.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.74%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.



The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $22.1 million from $185.9 million to $163.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023 while the yield increased 0.01% from 2.68% to 2.69% during that same period.



Average loan balances increased $29.2 million to $204.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $175.5 million for the same period of 2023, while the yield increased from 4.96% to 5.54% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.



The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $71,000, compared to $103,000 for the same period of 2023.



Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $332,000, compared to $299,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $33,000 or 11.04%. The increase was primarily driven by a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.



For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $3.1 million, compared to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $171,000 or 5.82%. The primary contributors to the $171,000 increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in salary and employee benefits, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and other expenses.





For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023




Net loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $10.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $12.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses related to growth of the advantage money market deposit product balances and short-term borrowings necessitated by the deposit runoff during 2023, offset by $1.9 million higher interest and fees on loans.



Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and lower average balances of interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.



The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $252,000, while the yield increased 0.52% from 3.63% to 4.15%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $20.2 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $20.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.90%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.



The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $13.1 million from $187.4 million to $174.3 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.16% from 2.55% to 2.71% during that same period. The increase in yields for the twelve-month period can be attributed to the change in the mix of cash balances held in interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities available for sale and increases in the overnight federal funds rate between the years.



Average loan balances increased $12.8 million to $192.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $179.8 million for the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.69% from 4.76% to 5.45% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.



The Company recorded a provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $844,000 for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to $96,000 for the same period in 2023. The $748,000 increase in the provision in 2024 compared to 2023, primarily reflects a $61,000 increase in net charge offs, a $28.2 million increase in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.16% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.8 million on December 31, 2024, representing 1.38% of total loans, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans on December 31, 2023.



Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $57,000 or 5.20%. The increase was driven primarily by a $52,000 increase in other fees and commissions which included a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.



For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, compared to $11.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The primary contributors to the $253,000 increase when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, occupancy and equipment expenses, and other expenses which included the allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits costs.




Glen Burnie Bancorp Information



Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at

www.thebankofglenburnie.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(dollars in thousands)















December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



2024


2024


2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)


ASSETS





Cash and due from banks
$
2,012


$
2,255


$
1,940

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

22,452



20,207



13,301


Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

24,464



22,462



15,241







Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

107,949



119,958



139,427

Restricted equity securities, at cost

1,671



246



1,217







Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

205,219



206,975



176,307

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,839
)


(2,748
)


(2,157
)


Loans, net

202,380



204,227



174,150







Premises and equipment, net

2,630



2,723



3,046

Bank owned life insurance

8,834



8,789



8,657

Deferred tax assets, net

8,548



6,879



7,897

Accrued interest receivable

1,345



1,478



1,192

Accrued taxes receivable

148



497



121

Prepaid expenses

471



486



475

Other assets

516



614



390


Total Assets

$

358,956



$

368,359



$

351,813








LIABILITIES





Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
100,747


$
115,938


$
116,922

Interest-bearing deposits

208,442



198,335



183,145

Total Deposits

309,189



314,273



300,067







Short-term borrowings

30,000



30,000



30,000

Defined pension liability

330



329



324

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,620



2,597



2,097


Total Liabilities

341,139



347,199



332,488








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681; 2,900,681; 2,882,627; shares as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively.

2,901



2,901



2,883

Additional paid-in capital

11,037



11,037



10,964

Retained earnings

22,882



22,921



23,859

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,003
)


(15,699
)


(18,381
)


Total Stockholders' Equity

17,817



21,160



19,325


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

358,956



$

368,359



$

351,813























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


(unaudited)













Three Months Ended


December 31,


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023


Interest income
















Interest and fees on loans

$
2,851


$
2,192


$
10,498


$
8,559

Interest and dividends on securities


773



1,082



3,379



4,147

Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold


332



162



1,335



631

Total Interest Income


3,956



3,436



15,212



13,337



















Interest expense
















Interest on deposits


818



176



2,533



513

Interest on short-term borrowings


375



369



1,738



689

Total Interest Expense


1,193



545



4,271



1,202


















Net Interest Income


2,763



2,891



10,941



12,135

Provision of credit loss allowance


71



103



844



96

Net interest income after release of credit loss provision


2,692



2,788



10,097



12,039



















Noninterest income
















Service charges on deposit accounts


42



39



150



159

Other fees and commissions


245



217



829



777

Income on life insurance


45



43



178



164

Total Noninterest Income


332



299



1,157



1,100



















Noninterest expenses
















Salary and employee benefits


1,708



1,621



6,580



6,710

Occupancy and equipment expenses


330



339



1,325



1,294

Legal, accounting and other professional fees


346



301



1,115



993

Data processing and item processing services


260



250



1,016



1,005

FDIC insurance costs


42



40



161



163

Advertising and marketing related expenses


29



25



117



97

Loan collection costs


13



8



25



22

Telephone costs


44



39



154



151

Other expenses


346



324



1,398



1,203

Total Noninterest Expenses


3,118



2,947



11,891



11,638


















(Loss) income before income taxes


(94
)


140



(637
)


1,501

Income tax (benefit) expense


(55
)


(27
)


(525
)


72



















Net income (loss)


$

(39

)


$

167



$

(112

)


$

1,429



















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share


$

(0.01

)


$

0.06



$

(0.04

)


$

0.50






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023


(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)



















Accumulated






Additional




Other


Total



Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stockholders'



Stock


Capital


Earnings


(Loss) Income


Equity


Balance, December 31, 2022
$
2,865


$
10,862


$
23,579


$
(21,252
)

$
16,054





















Net income

-



-



1,429



-



1,429

Cash dividends, $0.40 per share

-



-



(1,149
)


-



(1,149
)

Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan

18



102



-



-



120

Other comprehensive income

-



-



-



2,871



2,871


Balance, December 31, 2023
$
2,883


$
10,964


$
23,859


$
(18,381
)

$
19,325























































Accumulated










Additional






Other


Total



Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stockholders'



Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


Equity


Balance, December 31, 2023
$
2,883


$
10,964


$
23,859


$
(18,381
)

$
19,325





















Net loss

-



-



(112
)


-



(112
)

Cash dividends, $0.30 per share

-



-



(865
)


-



(865
)

Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan

18



73



-



-



91

Other comprehensive loss

-



-



-



(622
)


(622
)


Balance, December 31, 2024
$
2,901


$
11,037


$
22,882


$
(19,003
)

$
17,817

















































































































































































































































































































































































THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE


CAPITAL RATIOS


(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)


















To Be Well









Capitalized Under






To Be Considered


Prompt Corrective






Adequately Capitalized

Action Provisions



Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio



As of December 31, 2024:








Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
36,481
15.15
%

$
10,837
4.50
%

$
15,653
6.50
%

Total Risk-Based Capital
$
39,496
16.40
%

$
19,265
8.00
%

$
24,082
10.00
%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
$
36,481
15.15
%

$
14,449
6.00
%

$
19,265
8.00
%

Tier 1 Leverage
$
36,481
9.97
%

$
14,640
4.00
%

$
18,300
5.00
%












As of September 30, 2024:








Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
36,755
15.47
%

$
10,691
4.50
%

$
15,443
6.50
%

Total Risk-Based Capital
$
39,729
16.72
%

$
19,006
8.00
%

$
23,758
10.00
%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
$
36,755
15.47
%

$
14,255
6.00
%

$
19,006
8.00
%

Tier 1 Leverage
$
36,755
10.11
%

$
14,539
4.00
%

$
18,173
5.00
%












As of December 31, 2023:








Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
37,975
17.37
%

$
9,840
4.50
%

$
14,213
6.50
%

Total Risk-Based Capital
$
40,237
18.40
%

$
17,493
8.00
%

$
21,867
10.00
%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
$
37,975
17.37
%

$
13,120
6.00
%

$
17,493
8.00
%

Tier 1 Leverage
$
37,975
10.76
%

$
14,113
4.00
%

$
17,641
5.00
%















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31


December 31




2024


2024


2023


2024


2023




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)













Financial Data










Assets

$
358,956


$
368,359


$
351,813


$
358,956


$
351,813

Investment securities


107,949



119,958



139,427



107,949



139,427

Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)

205,219



206,975



176,307



205,219



176,307

Allowance for loan losses


2,839



2,748



2,157



2,839



2,157

Deposits


309,189



314,273



300,067



309,189



300,067

Borrowings


30,000



30,000



30,000



30,000



30,000

Stockholders' equity


17,817



21,160



19,325



17,817



19,325

Net income


(39
)


129



167



(112
)


1,429













Average Balances










Assets

$
366,888


$
364,127


$
353,085


$
363,994


$
361,731

Investment securities


136,868



142,972



174,581



148,037



173,902

Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)

204,703



203,316



175,456



192,646



179,790

Deposits


314,046



312,019



310,168



309,838



330,095

Borrowings


30,323



30,001



26,579



32,720



12,580

Stockholders' equity


20,664



19,559



14,253



19,169



17,105













Performance Ratios










Annualized return on average assets

-0.04
%


0.14
%


0.19
%


-0.03
%


0.40
%

Annualized return on average equity

-0.75
%


2.63
%


4.65
%


-0.58
%


8.35
%

Net interest margin


2.98
%


3.06
%


3.17
%


2.98
%


3.31
%

Dividend payout ratio


0
%


224
%


172
%


-773
%


80
%

Book value per share

$
6.14


$
7.29


$
6.70


$
6.14


$
6.70

Basic and diluted net income per share


(0.01
)


0.04



0.06



(0.04
)


0.50

Cash dividends declared per share


0.00



0.10



0.10



0.30



0.40

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding


2,900,681



2,897,929



2,880,398



2,893,871



2,873,500













Asset Quality Ratios










Allowance for loan losses to loans


1.38
%


1.33
%


1.22
%


1.38
%


1.22
%

Nonperforming loans to avg. loans


0.18
%


0.14
%


0.30
%


0.19
%


0.29
%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans


789.1
%


937.5
%


409.3
%


789.1
%


409.3
%

Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans


-0.04
%


-0.09
%


0.08
%


0.08
%


0.06
%













Capital Ratios










Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


15.15
%


15.47
%


17.37
%


15.15
%


17.37
%

Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio


15.15
%


15.47
%


17.37
%


15.15
%


17.37
%

Leverage Ratio


9.97
%


10.11
%


10.76
%


9.97
%


10.76
%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio


16.40
%


16.72
%


18.40
%


16.40
%


18.40
%
 






 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                      
                                                                    
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

