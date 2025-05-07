Stocks
Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $153,000 and Highlights Financial Performance

May 07, 2025 — 10:30 am EDT

Glen Burnie Bancorp reports $153,000 net income for Q1 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

Glen Burnie Bancorp announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $153,000, or $0.05 per share, a significant increase from $3,000 in the same period of 2024. The company's total assets remained stable at $358.0 million, with loans increasing by 1.06% from the previous quarter and a notable 16.52% year-over-year. Despite challenges in the economic landscape, the bank emphasizes disciplined lending practices and maintaining strong asset quality, reflected in a minimal level of non-performing assets. While net interest income slightly decreased due to rising interest expenses, the bank expects its strong liquidity and capital positions to support future growth. Glen Burnie Bancorp continues to focus on building customer relationships and operational efficiencies while managing its expenses.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter increased significantly to $153,000, compared to $3,000 for the same period in 2024, indicating improved profitability.
  • Return on average assets rose to 0.17% and return on average equity increased to 3.22%, reflecting stronger financial performance compared to the previous year.
  • Loan balances experienced a notable growth of 16.52% year-over-year, demonstrating successful business development and client acquisition efforts.
  • Total stockholders' equity rose to $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025, further strengthening the company's financial position and enhancing its capital ratios.

Potential Negatives

  • Net interest income decreased slightly by $8,000 (0.31%) compared to the prior year, indicating challenges in growing interest revenue despite the increase in loan balances.
  • Total assets decreased by $1.0 million (0.27%) from the previous quarter, raising concerns about the company's asset growth momentum.
  • Noninterest income declined by approximately 10.5% compared to the same quarter in 2024, which could indicate challenges in fee-based revenue generation.

$GLBZ Insider Trading Activity

$GLBZ insiders have traded $GLBZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK CHRISTOPHER HANNA (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 6,700 shares for an estimated $36,828 and 0 sales.

$GLBZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $GLBZ stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the first quarter was $153,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to net income of $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.   On March 31, 2025, Bancorp had total assets of $358.0 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.



“The Company continues to pursue growing loans and deposits to improve revenues, margins and, ultimately, profitability. That said, we are aware of headwinds that could result in a slowing economy. We continue to emphasize disciplined lending practices, focusing on growing new client relationships, safety, and margin. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $2.7 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.30% of total loans. Our non-performing assets remained at minimal levels consistent with previous quarters, underscoring the strength of our underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on growing funding sources, growing earning assets and building the infrastructure needed to grow customer relationships. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, with the goal of expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term. While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound, and secure as reflected in our capital levels, asset quality, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources.”





Highlights for the First Three Months of 2025




Net interest income decreased $8,000, or 0.31% to $2.56 million through March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.57 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $233,000 increase in interest expense, offset by a $224,000 increase in interest income. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by increased deposit balances in the money market products. The increase in interest and fees on loans was driven by the $30.0 million higher average balance and 0.27% higher yield on loan balances.



The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions will provide ample capacity for future growth.



Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 0.17%, as compared to 0% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 3.22%, as compared to 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.   Release of provision for credit allowance on loans and unfunded commitments primarily drove the higher return on average assets and average equity.



On March 31, 2025, liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.





Balance Sheet Review




Total assets were $358.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million or 0.27%, from $359.0 million on December 31, 2024.   Cash and cash equivalents decreased $788,000 or 3.22%, from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Investment securities were $106.6 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.23%, from $107.9 million on December 31, 2024.   Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $207.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.2 million or 1.06%, from $205.2 million on December 31, 2024.   Loan balances increased 16.52% over the last four quarters, growing from $178.0 million on March 31, 2024 to $207.4 million on March 31, 2025. With the $20 million reduction in short term borrowings over the past twelve months, average earning-asset balances declined slightly to $356.2 million on March 31, 2025, as compared to $362.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.



Total deposits were $317.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million or 2.61%, from $309.2 million on December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $104.5 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 3.71%, from $100.7 million on December 31, 2024.   Interest-bearing deposits were $212.8 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million or 2.08%, from $208.4 million on December 31, 2024. Total borrowings were $20.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $19.2 million (5.36% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.61 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2024, was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. The increase in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was due to an increase in equity from the decline in the market value loss of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities totaling $17.8 million and $19.0 million, respectively. This decrease in unrealized losses primarily resulted from decreasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025, which increased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities held at an unrealized loss.



Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.32% of total assets on March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2024, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio.   The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.7 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $110,000 as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $584,000 as of December 31, 2024. The $474,000 decrease was primarily driven by the utilization of 1.33% lower loss rates during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.





Review of Financial Results






For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024




Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $153,000, as compared to net income of $3,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.   The increase is primarily the result of a $315,000 decrease in the allowance for credit loss and $474,000 decrease in the allowance for unfunded commitments included in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits costs, a $129,000 increase in legal, accounting and other professional fees, and a $203,000 decrease in income tax benefit.



The Company is taking steps to reduce non-interest expenses in future periods which include the January 2025 closure of our Linthicum branch office, the planned closing of our Severna Park branch office in May of 2025, and the recent announcement of an early retirement program.



Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, totaled $2.56 million, as compared to $2.57 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The $8,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $439,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances on money market deposits, $193,000 lower interest and dividends on securities due to principal paydowns, and $77,000 lower interest on deposits with banks due to lower cash balances, offset by $494,000 higher interest income on loans due to higher yields and balances, and $206,000 lower interest on short term borrowings due to lower borrowing balances.



Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 2.92%, as compared to 2.86% for the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.06%. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily due to increases in the yield on loans, offset by increases in yields on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds. Loan yields increased from 5.06% to 5.34% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.51% to 1.89% between the two periods.



The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $5.8 million while the yield increased 0.35% from 3.78% to 4.13%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $7.6 million during these same periods. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $12.9 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.31%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.



The release of credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $146,000, as compared to a provision of credit loss allowance of $169,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, primarily reflects the use of a lower loss rate. Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $205,000, as compared to $229,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to a $474,000 decrease in the credit allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits and $129,000 increase in legal, accounting, and other professional fees. Salary and employee benefits expenses increased primarily due to increased employee wages and the cost of incentive programs.



For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, income tax benefit was $29,000, as compared with $232,000 for the same period a year earlier.   The $232,000 income tax benefit included $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.




Glen Burnie Bancorp Information



Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at

www.thebankofglenburnie.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(dollars in thousands)









March 31,


March 31,


December 31,




2025




2024




2024



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)


ASSETS





Cash and due from banks
$
1,792


$
9,091


$
2,012

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

21,884



33,537



22,452


Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

23,676



42,628



24,464







Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

106,623



128,727



107,949

Restricted equity securities, at cost

1,201



246



1,671







Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

207,393



177,950



205,219

Less: Allowance for credit losses(1)

(2,689
)


(2,035
)


(2,839
)


Loans, net

204,704



175,915



202,380







Premises and equipment, net

2,609



2,928



2,678

Bank owned life insurance

8,877



8,700



8,834

Deferred tax assets, net

8,088



8,255



8,548

Accrued interest receivable

1,243



1,281



1,345

Accrued taxes receivable

159



363



148

Prepaid expenses

474



460



471

Other assets

319



367



468


Total Assets

$

357,973



$

369,870



$

358,956








LIABILITIES





Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
104,487


$
115,167


$
100,747

Interest-bearing deposits

212,770



194,064



208,442

Total Deposits

317,257



309,231



309,189







Short-term borrowings

20,000



40,000



30,000

Defined pension liability

338



327



330

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,197



2,183



1,620


Total Liabilities

338,792



351,741



341,139








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681, 2,887,467, and 2,900,481 shares as of March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

2,901



2,887



2,901

Additional paid-in capital

11,037



10,989



11,037

Retained earnings

23,035



23,575



22,882

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,792
)


(19,322
)


(19,003
)


Total Stockholders' Equity

19,181



18,129



17,817


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

357,973



$

369,870



$

358,956

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


(unaudited)









Three Months Ended


March 31,





2025




2024


Interest income




Interest and fees on loans

$
2,709


$
2,215

Interest and dividends on securities


745



938

Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold


175



252

Total Interest Income


3,629



3,405







Interest expense




Interest on deposits


841



402

Interest on short-term borrowings


225



431

Total Interest Expense


1,066



833






Net Interest Income


2,563



2,572

(Release) provision of credit loss allowance


(146
)


169

Net interest income after credit loss provision


2,709



2,403







Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts


31



38

Other fees and commissions


131



148

Income on life insurance


43



43

Total Noninterest Income


205



229







Noninterest expenses




Salary and employee benefits


1,827



1,618

Occupancy and equipment expenses


309



331

Legal, accounting and other professional fees


383



254

Data processing and item processing services


256



250

FDIC insurance costs


41



38

Advertising and marketing related expenses


37



23

Loan collection costs


45



5

Telephone costs


38



40

Other expenses


(146
)


302

Total Noninterest Expenses


2,790



2,861






Loss before income taxes


124



(229
)

Income tax beneift


(29
)


(232
)







Net income


$

153



$

3







Basic and diluted net income per common share


$

0.05



$

-










































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024







(dollars in thousands)





























Accumulated







Additional




Other


Total




Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stockholders'


(unaudited)

Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


Equity


Balance, December 31, 2023
$
2,883

$
10,964

$
23,859


$
(18,381
)

$
19,325












Net income

-


-


3



-



3

Cash dividends, $0.10 per share

-


-


(287
)


-



(287
)

Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan

4


25


-



-



29

Other comprehensive loss

-


-


-



(941
)


(941
)


Balance, March 31, 2024
$
2,887

$
10,989

$
23,575


$
(19,322
)

$
18,129
































Accumulated







Additional




Other


Total




Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stockholders'


(unaudited)

Stock


Capital


Earnings


(Loss) Income


Equity


Balance, December 31, 2024
$
2,901

$
11,037

$
22,882


$
(19,003
)

$
17,817












Net income

-


-


153



-



153

Other comprehensive income

-


-


-



1,211



1,211


Balance, March 31, 2025
$
2,901

$
11,037

$
23,035


$
(17,792
)

$
19,181


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended


Year Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


December 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)











Financial Data








Assets

$
357,973


$
358,956


$
369,870


$
358,956

Investment securities


106,623



107,949



128,727



107,949

Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)


207,393



205,219



177,950



205,219

Allowance for loan losses


2,689



2,839



2,035



2,839

Deposits


317,257



309,189



309,231



309,189

Borrowings


20,000



30,000



40,000



30,000

Stockholders' equity


19,181



17,817



18,129



17,817

Net income (loss)


153



(39
)


3



(112
)











Average Balances








Assets

$
353,308


$
366,888


$
358,877


$
363,994

Investment securities


132,805



136,868



163,618



148,037

Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)


205,868



204,703



175,914



192,646

Deposits


312,030



314,046



305,858



309,838

Borrowings


20,215



30,323



31,667



32,721

Stockholders' equity


19,258



20,664



19,124



19,169











Performance Ratios








Annualized return on average assets


0.17%



-0.04%



0.00%



-0.03%

Annualized return on average equity


3.22%



-0.75%



0.06%



-0.58%

Net interest margin


2.92%



2.98%



2.86%



2.98%

Dividend payout ratio


0%



0%



9426%



-773%

Book value per share

$
6.61


$
6.14


$
6.28


$
6.14

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share


0.05



(0.01
)


-



(0.04
)

Cash dividends declared per share


0.00



0.00



0.10



0.30

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding


2,900,681



2,900,681



2,885,552



2,893,871











Asset Quality Ratios








Allowance for loan losses to loans


1.30%



1.38%



1.14%



1.38%

Nonperforming loans to avg. loans


0.55%



0.18%



0.21%



0.19%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans


236.9%



789.1%



549.1%



789.1%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualize to avg. loans


0.01%



-0.04
%


0.66%



0.08%











Capital Ratios








Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

N/A


15.15%



17.14%



15.15%

Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio

N/A


15.15%



17.14%



15.15%

Leverage Ratio

N/A


9.97%



10.43%



9.97%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

N/A


16.40%



18.30%



16.40%
 











 



