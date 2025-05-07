Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $153,000 and Highlights Financial Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp reports $153,000 net income for Q1 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous year.
Glen Burnie Bancorp announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $153,000, or $0.05 per share, a significant increase from $3,000 in the same period of 2024. The company's total assets remained stable at $358.0 million, with loans increasing by 1.06% from the previous quarter and a notable 16.52% year-over-year. Despite challenges in the economic landscape, the bank emphasizes disciplined lending practices and maintaining strong asset quality, reflected in a minimal level of non-performing assets. While net interest income slightly decreased due to rising interest expenses, the bank expects its strong liquidity and capital positions to support future growth. Glen Burnie Bancorp continues to focus on building customer relationships and operational efficiencies while managing its expenses.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter increased significantly to $153,000, compared to $3,000 for the same period in 2024, indicating improved profitability.
- Return on average assets rose to 0.17% and return on average equity increased to 3.22%, reflecting stronger financial performance compared to the previous year.
- Loan balances experienced a notable growth of 16.52% year-over-year, demonstrating successful business development and client acquisition efforts.
- Total stockholders' equity rose to $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025, further strengthening the company's financial position and enhancing its capital ratios.
Potential Negatives
- Net interest income decreased slightly by $8,000 (0.31%) compared to the prior year, indicating challenges in growing interest revenue despite the increase in loan balances.
- Total assets decreased by $1.0 million (0.27%) from the previous quarter, raising concerns about the company's asset growth momentum.
- Noninterest income declined by approximately 10.5% compared to the same quarter in 2024, which could indicate challenges in fee-based revenue generation.
Full Release
GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the first quarter was $153,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to net income of $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, Bancorp had total assets of $358.0 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.
“The Company continues to pursue growing loans and deposits to improve revenues, margins and, ultimately, profitability. That said, we are aware of headwinds that could result in a slowing economy. We continue to emphasize disciplined lending practices, focusing on growing new client relationships, safety, and margin. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $2.7 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.30% of total loans. Our non-performing assets remained at minimal levels consistent with previous quarters, underscoring the strength of our underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on growing funding sources, growing earning assets and building the infrastructure needed to grow customer relationships. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, with the goal of expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term. While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound, and secure as reflected in our capital levels, asset quality, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources.”
Highlights for the First Three Months of 2025
Net interest income decreased $8,000, or 0.31% to $2.56 million through March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.57 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $233,000 increase in interest expense, offset by a $224,000 increase in interest income. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by increased deposit balances in the money market products. The increase in interest and fees on loans was driven by the $30.0 million higher average balance and 0.27% higher yield on loan balances.
The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions will provide ample capacity for future growth.
Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 0.17%, as compared to 0% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 3.22%, as compared to 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Release of provision for credit allowance on loans and unfunded commitments primarily drove the higher return on average assets and average equity.
On March 31, 2025, liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $358.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million or 0.27%, from $359.0 million on December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $788,000 or 3.22%, from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Investment securities were $106.6 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.23%, from $107.9 million on December 31, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $207.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.2 million or 1.06%, from $205.2 million on December 31, 2024. Loan balances increased 16.52% over the last four quarters, growing from $178.0 million on March 31, 2024 to $207.4 million on March 31, 2025. With the $20 million reduction in short term borrowings over the past twelve months, average earning-asset balances declined slightly to $356.2 million on March 31, 2025, as compared to $362.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.
Total deposits were $317.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million or 2.61%, from $309.2 million on December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $104.5 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 3.71%, from $100.7 million on December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were $212.8 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million or 2.08%, from $208.4 million on December 31, 2024. Total borrowings were $20.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $19.2 million (5.36% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.61 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2024, was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. The increase in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was due to an increase in equity from the decline in the market value loss of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities totaling $17.8 million and $19.0 million, respectively. This decrease in unrealized losses primarily resulted from decreasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025, which increased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities held at an unrealized loss.
Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.32% of total assets on March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2024, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.7 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $110,000 as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $584,000 as of December 31, 2024. The $474,000 decrease was primarily driven by the utilization of 1.33% lower loss rates during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Review of Financial Results
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024
Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $153,000, as compared to net income of $3,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily the result of a $315,000 decrease in the allowance for credit loss and $474,000 decrease in the allowance for unfunded commitments included in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits costs, a $129,000 increase in legal, accounting and other professional fees, and a $203,000 decrease in income tax benefit.
The Company is taking steps to reduce non-interest expenses in future periods which include the January 2025 closure of our Linthicum branch office, the planned closing of our Severna Park branch office in May of 2025, and the recent announcement of an early retirement program.
Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, totaled $2.56 million, as compared to $2.57 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The $8,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $439,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances on money market deposits, $193,000 lower interest and dividends on securities due to principal paydowns, and $77,000 lower interest on deposits with banks due to lower cash balances, offset by $494,000 higher interest income on loans due to higher yields and balances, and $206,000 lower interest on short term borrowings due to lower borrowing balances.
Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 2.92%, as compared to 2.86% for the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.06%. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily due to increases in the yield on loans, offset by increases in yields on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds. Loan yields increased from 5.06% to 5.34% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.51% to 1.89% between the two periods.
The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $5.8 million while the yield increased 0.35% from 3.78% to 4.13%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $7.6 million during these same periods. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $12.9 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.31%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.
The release of credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $146,000, as compared to a provision of credit loss allowance of $169,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, primarily reflects the use of a lower loss rate. Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $205,000, as compared to $229,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to a $474,000 decrease in the credit allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits and $129,000 increase in legal, accounting, and other professional fees. Salary and employee benefits expenses increased primarily due to increased employee wages and the cost of incentive programs.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, income tax benefit was $29,000, as compared with $232,000 for the same period a year earlier. The $232,000 income tax benefit included $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Information
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at
www.thebankofglenburnie.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,792
$
9,091
$
2,012
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
21,884
33,537
22,452
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
23,676
42,628
24,464
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
106,623
128,727
107,949
Restricted equity securities, at cost
1,201
246
1,671
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
207,393
177,950
205,219
Less: Allowance for credit losses(1)
(2,689
)
(2,035
)
(2,839
)
Loans, net
204,704
175,915
202,380
Premises and equipment, net
2,609
2,928
2,678
Bank owned life insurance
8,877
8,700
8,834
Deferred tax assets, net
8,088
8,255
8,548
Accrued interest receivable
1,243
1,281
1,345
Accrued taxes receivable
159
363
148
Prepaid expenses
474
460
471
Other assets
319
367
468
Total Assets
$
357,973
$
369,870
$
358,956
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
104,487
$
115,167
$
100,747
Interest-bearing deposits
212,770
194,064
208,442
Total Deposits
317,257
309,231
309,189
Short-term borrowings
20,000
40,000
30,000
Defined pension liability
338
327
330
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,197
2,183
1,620
Total Liabilities
338,792
351,741
341,139
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681, 2,887,467, and 2,900,481 shares as of March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
2,901
2,887
2,901
Additional paid-in capital
11,037
10,989
11,037
Retained earnings
23,035
23,575
22,882
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,792
)
(19,322
)
(19,003
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
19,181
18,129
17,817
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
357,973
$
369,870
$
358,956
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
2,709
$
2,215
Interest and dividends on securities
745
938
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold
175
252
Total Interest Income
3,629
3,405
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
841
402
Interest on short-term borrowings
225
431
Total Interest Expense
1,066
833
Net Interest Income
2,563
2,572
(Release) provision of credit loss allowance
(146
)
169
Net interest income after credit loss provision
2,709
2,403
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
31
38
Other fees and commissions
131
148
Income on life insurance
43
43
Total Noninterest Income
205
229
Noninterest expenses
Salary and employee benefits
1,827
1,618
Occupancy and equipment expenses
309
331
Legal, accounting and other professional fees
383
254
Data processing and item processing services
256
250
FDIC insurance costs
41
38
Advertising and marketing related expenses
37
23
Loan collection costs
45
5
Telephone costs
38
40
Other expenses
(146
)
302
Total Noninterest Expenses
2,790
2,861
Loss before income taxes
124
(229
)
Income tax beneift
(29
)
(232
)
Net income
$
153
$
3
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
0.05
$
-
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Accumulated
Additional
Other
Total
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stockholders'
(unaudited)
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2023
$
2,883
$
10,964
$
23,859
$
(18,381
)
$
19,325
Net income
-
-
3
-
3
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share
-
-
(287
)
-
(287
)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan
4
25
-
-
29
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(941
)
(941
)
Balance, March 31, 2024
$
2,887
$
10,989
$
23,575
$
(19,322
)
$
18,129
Accumulated
Additional
Other
Total
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stockholders'
(unaudited)
Stock
Capital
Earnings
(Loss) Income
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2024
$
2,901
$
11,037
$
22,882
$
(19,003
)
$
17,817
Net income
-
-
153
-
153
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
1,211
1,211
Balance, March 31, 2025
$
2,901
$
11,037
$
23,035
$
(17,792
)
$
19,181
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Financial Data
Assets
$
357,973
$
358,956
$
369,870
$
358,956
Investment securities
106,623
107,949
128,727
107,949
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)
207,393
205,219
177,950
205,219
Allowance for loan losses
2,689
2,839
2,035
2,839
Deposits
317,257
309,189
309,231
309,189
Borrowings
20,000
30,000
40,000
30,000
Stockholders' equity
19,181
17,817
18,129
17,817
Net income (loss)
153
(39
)
3
(112
)
Average Balances
Assets
$
353,308
$
366,888
$
358,877
$
363,994
Investment securities
132,805
136,868
163,618
148,037
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)
205,868
204,703
175,914
192,646
Deposits
312,030
314,046
305,858
309,838
Borrowings
20,215
30,323
31,667
32,721
Stockholders' equity
19,258
20,664
19,124
19,169
Performance Ratios
Annualized return on average assets
0.17%
-0.04%
0.00%
-0.03%
Annualized return on average equity
3.22%
-0.75%
0.06%
-0.58%
Net interest margin
2.92%
2.98%
2.86%
2.98%
Dividend payout ratio
0%
0%
9426%
-773%
Book value per share
$
6.61
$
6.14
$
6.28
$
6.14
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
0.05
(0.01
)
-
(0.04
)
Cash dividends declared per share
0.00
0.00
0.10
0.30
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
2,900,681
2,900,681
2,885,552
2,893,871
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses to loans
1.30%
1.38%
1.14%
1.38%
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans
0.55%
0.18%
0.21%
0.19%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans
236.9%
789.1%
549.1%
789.1%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualize to avg. loans
0.01%
-0.04
%
0.66%
0.08%
Capital Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
N/A
15.15%
17.14%
15.15%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
N/A
15.15%
17.14%
15.15%
Leverage Ratio
N/A
9.97%
10.43%
9.97%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
N/A
16.40%
18.30%
16.40%
