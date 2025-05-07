Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $153,000 and Highlights Financial Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp reports $153,000 net income for Q1 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $153,000, or $0.05 per share, a significant increase from $3,000 in the same period of 2024. The company's total assets remained stable at $358.0 million, with loans increasing by 1.06% from the previous quarter and a notable 16.52% year-over-year. Despite challenges in the economic landscape, the bank emphasizes disciplined lending practices and maintaining strong asset quality, reflected in a minimal level of non-performing assets. While net interest income slightly decreased due to rising interest expenses, the bank expects its strong liquidity and capital positions to support future growth. Glen Burnie Bancorp continues to focus on building customer relationships and operational efficiencies while managing its expenses.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter increased significantly to $153,000, compared to $3,000 for the same period in 2024, indicating improved profitability.

Return on average assets rose to 0.17% and return on average equity increased to 3.22%, reflecting stronger financial performance compared to the previous year.

Loan balances experienced a notable growth of 16.52% year-over-year, demonstrating successful business development and client acquisition efforts.

Total stockholders' equity rose to $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025, further strengthening the company's financial position and enhancing its capital ratios.

Potential Negatives

Net interest income decreased slightly by $8,000 (0.31%) compared to the prior year, indicating challenges in growing interest revenue despite the increase in loan balances.

Total assets decreased by $1.0 million (0.27%) from the previous quarter, raising concerns about the company's asset growth momentum.

Noninterest income declined by approximately 10.5% compared to the same quarter in 2024, which could indicate challenges in fee-based revenue generation.

FAQ

What are the financial highlights for Glen Burnie Bancorp's Q1 2025?

The bank reported a net income of $153,000 for Q1 2025, compared to $3,000 in Q1 2024.

How much were Glen Burnie Bancorp's total assets in Q1 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were reported at $358.0 million.

What is the return on average assets for Q1 2025?

The return on average assets for Q1 2025 was 0.17%, improving from 0% in Q1 2024.

What has affected net interest income in Q1 2025?

Net interest income decreased by $8,000 due to higher interest expenses, despite increased interest income on loans.

What are Glen Burnie Bancorp's plans for future growth?

The Bancorp is focused on disciplined lending practices, growing client relationships, and enhancing revenue and profitability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLBZ Insider Trading Activity

$GLBZ insiders have traded $GLBZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK CHRISTOPHER HANNA (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 6,700 shares for an estimated $36,828 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLBZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $GLBZ stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the first quarter was $153,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to net income of $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, Bancorp had total assets of $358.0 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.





“The Company continues to pursue growing loans and deposits to improve revenues, margins and, ultimately, profitability. That said, we are aware of headwinds that could result in a slowing economy. We continue to emphasize disciplined lending practices, focusing on growing new client relationships, safety, and margin. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $2.7 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.30% of total loans. Our non-performing assets remained at minimal levels consistent with previous quarters, underscoring the strength of our underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on growing funding sources, growing earning assets and building the infrastructure needed to grow customer relationships. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, with the goal of expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term. While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound, and secure as reflected in our capital levels, asset quality, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources.”









Highlights for the First Three Months of 2025









Net interest income decreased $8,000, or 0.31% to $2.56 million through March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.57 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $233,000 increase in interest expense, offset by a $224,000 increase in interest income. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by increased deposit balances in the money market products. The increase in interest and fees on loans was driven by the $30.0 million higher average balance and 0.27% higher yield on loan balances.





The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions will provide ample capacity for future growth.





Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 0.17%, as compared to 0% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 3.22%, as compared to 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Release of provision for credit allowance on loans and unfunded commitments primarily drove the higher return on average assets and average equity.





On March 31, 2025, liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.









Balance Sheet Review









Total assets were $358.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million or 0.27%, from $359.0 million on December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $788,000 or 3.22%, from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Investment securities were $106.6 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.23%, from $107.9 million on December 31, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $207.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.2 million or 1.06%, from $205.2 million on December 31, 2024. Loan balances increased 16.52% over the last four quarters, growing from $178.0 million on March 31, 2024 to $207.4 million on March 31, 2025. With the $20 million reduction in short term borrowings over the past twelve months, average earning-asset balances declined slightly to $356.2 million on March 31, 2025, as compared to $362.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.





Total deposits were $317.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million or 2.61%, from $309.2 million on December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $104.5 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 3.71%, from $100.7 million on December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were $212.8 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million or 2.08%, from $208.4 million on December 31, 2024. Total borrowings were $20.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $19.2 million (5.36% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.61 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2024, was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. The increase in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was due to an increase in equity from the decline in the market value loss of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities totaling $17.8 million and $19.0 million, respectively. This decrease in unrealized losses primarily resulted from decreasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025, which increased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities held at an unrealized loss.





Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.32% of total assets on March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2024, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.7 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $110,000 as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $584,000 as of December 31, 2024. The $474,000 decrease was primarily driven by the utilization of 1.33% lower loss rates during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.









Review of Financial Results













For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024









Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $153,000, as compared to net income of $3,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily the result of a $315,000 decrease in the allowance for credit loss and $474,000 decrease in the allowance for unfunded commitments included in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits costs, a $129,000 increase in legal, accounting and other professional fees, and a $203,000 decrease in income tax benefit.





The Company is taking steps to reduce non-interest expenses in future periods which include the January 2025 closure of our Linthicum branch office, the planned closing of our Severna Park branch office in May of 2025, and the recent announcement of an early retirement program.





Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, totaled $2.56 million, as compared to $2.57 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The $8,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $439,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances on money market deposits, $193,000 lower interest and dividends on securities due to principal paydowns, and $77,000 lower interest on deposits with banks due to lower cash balances, offset by $494,000 higher interest income on loans due to higher yields and balances, and $206,000 lower interest on short term borrowings due to lower borrowing balances.





Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 2.92%, as compared to 2.86% for the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.06%. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily due to increases in the yield on loans, offset by increases in yields on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds. Loan yields increased from 5.06% to 5.34% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.51% to 1.89% between the two periods.





The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $5.8 million while the yield increased 0.35% from 3.78% to 4.13%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $7.6 million during these same periods. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $12.9 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.31%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.





The release of credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $146,000, as compared to a provision of credit loss allowance of $169,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, primarily reflects the use of a lower loss rate. Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $205,000, as compared to $229,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to a $474,000 decrease in the credit allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits and $129,000 increase in legal, accounting, and other professional fees. Salary and employee benefits expenses increased primarily due to increased employee wages and the cost of incentive programs.





For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, income tax benefit was $29,000, as compared with $232,000 for the same period a year earlier. The $232,000 income tax benefit included $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.







Glen Burnie Bancorp Information







Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at



www.thebankofglenburnie.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(dollars in thousands)













































March 31,













March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(audited)













ASSETS































Cash and due from banks





$





1,792













$





9,091













$





2,012













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









21,884

















33,537

















22,452















Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











23,676

















42,628

















24,464









































Investment securities available for sale, at fair value









106,623

















128,727

















107,949













Restricted equity securities, at cost









1,201

















246

















1,671









































Loans, net of deferred fees and costs









207,393

















177,950

















205,219













Less: Allowance for credit losses(1)









(2,689





)













(2,035





)













(2,839





)











Loans, net











204,704

















175,915

















202,380









































Premises and equipment, net









2,609

















2,928

















2,678













Bank owned life insurance









8,877

















8,700

















8,834













Deferred tax assets, net









8,088

















8,255

















8,548













Accrued interest receivable









1,243

















1,281

















1,345













Accrued taxes receivable









159

















363

















148













Prepaid expenses









474

















460

















471













Other assets









319

















367

















468















Total Assets









$









357,973

















$









369,870

















$









358,956













































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





104,487













$





115,167













$





100,747













Interest-bearing deposits









212,770

















194,064

















208,442













Total Deposits









317,257

















309,231

















309,189









































Short-term borrowings









20,000

















40,000

















30,000













Defined pension liability









338

















327

















330













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









1,197

















2,183

















1,620















Total Liabilities











338,792

















351,741

















341,139











































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681, 2,887,467, and 2,900,481 shares as of March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.









2,901

















2,887

















2,901













Additional paid-in capital









11,037

















10,989

















11,037













Retained earnings









23,035

















23,575

















22,882













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(17,792





)













(19,322





)













(19,003





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











19,181

















18,129

















17,817















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









$









357,973

















$









369,870

















$









358,956

























































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)













































Three Months Ended





March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans









$





2,709













$





2,215













Interest and dividends on securities













745

















938













Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold













175

















252













Total Interest Income













3,629

















3,405







































Interest expense



























Interest on deposits













841

















402













Interest on short-term borrowings













225

















431













Total Interest Expense













1,066

















833





































Net Interest Income













2,563

















2,572













(Release) provision of credit loss allowance













(146





)













169













Net interest income after credit loss provision













2,709

















2,403







































Noninterest income



























Service charges on deposit accounts













31

















38













Other fees and commissions













131

















148













Income on life insurance













43

















43













Total Noninterest Income













205

















229







































Noninterest expenses



























Salary and employee benefits













1,827

















1,618













Occupancy and equipment expenses













309

















331













Legal, accounting and other professional fees













383

















254













Data processing and item processing services













256

















250













FDIC insurance costs













41

















38













Advertising and marketing related expenses













37

















23













Loan collection costs













45

















5













Telephone costs













38

















40













Other expenses













(146





)













302













Total Noninterest Expenses













2,790

















2,861





































Loss before income taxes













124

















(229





)









Income tax beneift













(29





)













(232





)



































Net income













$









153

















$









3









































Basic and diluted net income per common share













$









0.05

















$









-





















































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY





































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024





































(dollars in thousands)

































































































































Accumulated





































Additional





















Other













Total





















Common













Paid-in













Retained













Comprehensive













Stockholders'













(unaudited)









Stock













Capital













Earnings













Loss













Equity













Balance, December 31, 2023







$





2,883









$





10,964









$





23,859













$





(18,381





)









$





19,325





























































Net income









-













-













3

















-

















3













Cash dividends, $0.10 per share









-













-













(287





)













-

















(287





)









Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan









4













25













-

















-

















29













Other comprehensive loss









-













-













-

















(941





)













(941





)











Balance, March 31, 2024







$





2,887









$





10,989









$





23,575













$





(19,322





)









$





18,129















































































































































Accumulated





































Additional





















Other













Total





















Common













Paid-in













Retained













Comprehensive













Stockholders'













(unaudited)









Stock













Capital













Earnings













(Loss) Income













Equity













Balance, December 31, 2024







$





2,901









$





11,037









$





22,882













$





(19,003





)









$





17,817





























































Net income









-













-













153

















-

















153













Other comprehensive income









-













-













-

















1,211

















1,211















Balance, March 31, 2025







$





2,901









$





11,037









$





23,035













$





(17,792





)









$





19,181











































































GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY













SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





























































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













December 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

























(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)





















































Financial Data











































Assets









$





357,973













$





358,956













$





369,870













$





358,956













Investment securities













106,623

















107,949

















128,727

















107,949













Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)













207,393

















205,219

















177,950

















205,219













Allowance for loan losses













2,689

















2,839

















2,035

















2,839













Deposits













317,257

















309,189

















309,231

















309,189













Borrowings













20,000

















30,000

















40,000

















30,000













Stockholders' equity













19,181

















17,817

















18,129

















17,817













Net income (loss)













153

















(39





)













3

















(112





)



















































Average Balances











































Assets









$





353,308













$





366,888













$





358,877













$





363,994













Investment securities













132,805

















136,868

















163,618

















148,037













Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)













205,868

















204,703

















175,914

















192,646













Deposits













312,030

















314,046

















305,858

















309,838













Borrowings













20,215

















30,323

















31,667

















32,721













Stockholders' equity













19,258

















20,664

















19,124

















19,169























































Performance Ratios











































Annualized return on average assets













0.17%

















-0.04%

















0.00%

















-0.03%













Annualized return on average equity













3.22%

















-0.75%

















0.06%

















-0.58%













Net interest margin













2.92%

















2.98%

















2.86%

















2.98%













Dividend payout ratio













0%

















0%

















9426%

















-773%













Book value per share









$





6.61













$





6.14













$





6.28













$





6.14













Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share













0.05

















(0.01





)













-

















(0.04





)









Cash dividends declared per share













0.00

















0.00

















0.10

















0.30













Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding













2,900,681

















2,900,681

















2,885,552

















2,893,871























































Asset Quality Ratios











































Allowance for loan losses to loans













1.30%

















1.38%

















1.14%

















1.38%













Nonperforming loans to avg. loans













0.55%

















0.18%

















0.21%

















0.19%













Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans













236.9%

















789.1%

















549.1%

















789.1%













Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualize to avg. loans













0.01%

















-0.04





%













0.66%

















0.08%























































Capital Ratios











































Common Equity Tier 1 Capital









N/A













15.15%

















17.14%

















15.15%













Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio









N/A













15.15%

















17.14%

















15.15%













Leverage Ratio









N/A













9.97%

















10.43%

















9.97%













Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio









N/A













16.40%

















18.30%

















16.40%



















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.