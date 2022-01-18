Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 7th of February, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Glen Burnie Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Glen Burnie Bancorp was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 16.2% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:GLBZ Historic Dividend January 18th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Glen Burnie Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Glen Burnie Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Glen Burnie Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

