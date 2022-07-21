Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GLBZ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 8th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Glen Burnie Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Glen Burnie Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 53%, which means that Glen Burnie Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:GLBZ Historic Dividend July 21st 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Glen Burnie Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Glen Burnie Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Glen Burnie Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Glen Burnie Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.