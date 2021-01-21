Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLBZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that GLBZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLBZ was $11.35, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.64 and a 60.99% increase over the 52 week low of $7.05.

GLBZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GLBZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

