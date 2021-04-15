Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 16, 2021

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLBZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that GLBZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.25, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLBZ was $12.25, representing a -3.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.75 and a 68.04% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

GLBZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GLBZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLBZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.