Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp said on October 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 23, 2023 will receive the payment on November 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 2.82%, and the highest has been 6.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=201).

The current dividend yield is 3.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.50% to 162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 61K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBZ by 39.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 30K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 34.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBZ by 54.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBZ by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Court Place Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.

