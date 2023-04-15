Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 2.82%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 3.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 63.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.80% to 225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Morgan Stanley holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBZ by 99.71% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBZ by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.

