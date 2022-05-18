Glean Garners $100M Series C Led By Sequoia To Hit Unicorn Status

Nearly every employee everywhere struggles at one time or another to find the document or information they need to do their job.

Sequoia Capital clearly sees that problem too, as the VC giant led a $100 million Series C for Palo Alto, California-based work assistant Glean—just eight months after the startup came out of stealth.

The new financing gives the company a valuation of $1 billion. Glean previously raised $55 million, according to Crunchbase.

Search less. Close more.

Grow your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private-company data.

Glean’s platform allows employees to search across all of a company’s applications to find the document, information or person they need in order to do their work.

In a release, the company points to a recent study which showed employed Americans on average spend 25 percent of their workweek looking for what they need to work. It also found that 43 percent of respondents say they would consider leaving their jobs if their employer didn’t provide a better system to find things.

The category of improving employee searching is not new. Giants such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft all supply some tools and platforms, as do startups like Coveo and Lucidworks.

Nevertheless, in a market where large rounds are getting harder to raise and valuations are dropping, it is noteworthy that Glean hit unicorn status after only eight months in the market.

Other investors in the company include ​​General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners and The Slack Fund.

Illustration: Dom Guzman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.