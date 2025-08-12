Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, which added 13,800,000 units, or a 5.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FLCC, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.9%, and Nvidia is lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: GLDM, FLCC: Big ETF Inflows

