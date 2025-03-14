$GLDD stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GLDD stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,683,391 of trading volume.

$GLDD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GLDD:

$GLDD insiders have traded $GLDD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN M SHANAHAN sold 23,238 shares for an estimated $293,542

LAWRENCE R DICKERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,259 shares for an estimated $258,917 .

. RONALD STEGER sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $153,120

CHRISTOPHER GUNSTEN (SVP-Proj Svcs & Fleet Engineer) purchased 3,875 shares for an estimated $30,031

$GLDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $GLDD stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.