GLD, XSHD: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), where 6,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 30.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XSHD, in morning trading today Petmed Express (PETS) is up about 1.6%, and Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is lower by about 1.9%.

