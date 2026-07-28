GLD vs SLVP: Should You Invest in Gold Bullion or Silver Mining Stocks in 2026?

Key Points

SPDR Gold Shares tracks physical bullion, while iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF invests in stocks of mining companies

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF has delivered significantly higher 1-year total returns but also faces a much deeper historical maximum drawdown

SPDR Gold Shares is a much larger fund with $132.2 billion in assets under management compared to $801.7 million for the silver miners ETF

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Choosing between SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) depends on whether an investor wants the price stability of physical gold or the leveraged volatility of silver mining stocks.

While both funds offer exposure to the precious metals market, they do so through entirely different mechanisms. Investors might use GLD as a hedge against inflation or currency devaluation, whereas SLVP provides a way to bet on the industrial and investment demand for silver through the companies that extract it.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLVP GLD Issuer iShares SPDR Share price $30.75 (as of 2026-07-27) $374.63 (as of 2026-07-27) Expense ratio 0.39% 0.40% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-27) 69.30% 21.90% Dividend yield 2.40% n/a Beta 0.89 0.17 AUM $801.7 million $132.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on July 27.

With expense ratios of 0.39% and 0.40%, respectively, the cost difference between these two funds is minimal. For every $10,000 invested, the annual fee difference amounts to just one dollar, making price less of a factor than the underlying asset strategy.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLVP GLD Max drawdown (5 yr) (47.70%) (26.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,228 $2,213

What's inside

SPDR Gold Shares provides exposure to the spot price of gold bullion by holding physical bars in secure vaults. As a pioneer in the market, it was the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund to be backed by a tangible asset. Its strategy focuses on cash and others, with physical gold its singular holding. This structure may appeal to those looking to avoid the operational risks associated with equity-based mining funds. The fund was launched in 2004.

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF targets the equity side of the metals market rather than the physical metal itself. The fund focuses on the basic materials sector, and its largest positions include Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) at 13.6%, Indust Penoles at 10.8%, and First Majestic Silver Corp (TSX:AG) at 10.4%. While these companies may offer leverage to metal price movements, they also introduce business-specific volatility and management risks. The fund was launched in 2012.

Which fund is the better buy?

Both these ETFs give investors access to the precious metals of gold or silver. The two metals have been having one of their best runs in decades. Gold has more than doubled over the past two years as investors have flocked to the yellow metal for its historic inflation-hedging characteristics. Silver has nearly tripled since the start of 2025, partly in tandem with gold and partly due to industrial demand from renewable energy applications.

These funds are quite different, however.

Looking at GLD, the SPDR fund, it’s a good instrument for investors wanting exposure to the gold rally without the time and expense of buying physical bullion or futures contracts directly. Keep in mind that while this is an ETF, holding physical gold through GLD brings different tax implications. In the U.S., gains from these funds will be treated as collectibles, which typically means a higher tax rate than for stocks for most investors. For some investors holding less than a year, the top tax rate is 37%. If you hold them in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA, you should sidestep these taxes.

Owning a collection of silver mining stocks, like SLVP, the iShares Global Silber and Metals Miners ETF, isn’t a pure play on the price of silber, but it tracks rather closely. Studies show that the vast majority of the price movement of silver mining stocks is influenced by the commodity’s price.

The benefit for stock ETF holders is that when silver prices rise, they usually outpace operating costs. That’s because miners are pulling silver from the ground that they have already paid to acquire, while the royalties and other costs don’t rise as high. That means in the early years of a silver rally, the higher prices flow mostly to the bottom line. As a bonus, SLVP pays a dividend because of its stock holdings.

Another benefit for an equities metals fund: mining companies can make decisions that boost returns to shareholders, like raising dividends or merging with another miner at a premium to their stock price, two common occurrences. Those gains can flow through to ETF shareholders.

Performance-wise, gold’s more coveted status as a store of value means it has been less volatile to the downside than the silver ETF. It has also outperformed SLVP over the past 10 years, with 11.4% annualized returns versus 10.6%, and over the past five years, 17.5% versus 16.2%. Yet silver through SLVP has bested gold in more recent times, with SLVP returning 49% over the 3-year time frame compared to GLD’s 27.7%, in addition to its sterling 1-year performance detailed earlier. Both funds are down about 13% in the past three months.

Gold undeniably has its appeal. But ultimately, it just sits there until investors in the market decide to buy it. Silver, with its broader industrial use, perhaps has more fundamental reasons to buy. The fact that SLVP pays dividends and can reap the benefits of M&A activity in its portfolio makes it the ETF to buy in 2026 for those seeking to play the precious metals rally.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.