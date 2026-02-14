GLD Offers Direct Gold Exposure and More Price Stability While SLVP Delivers Bigger Swings

Key Points

SLVP has delivered a much higher one-year return than GLD, but with far greater volatility and risk.

GLD has yielded 30% higher returns than SLVP over the last five years.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares ›

The iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) and SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:GLD) differ most in their approach to precious metals exposure: SLVP invests in silver miners, while GLD tracks physical gold. This comparison highlights how these differences play out in costs, returns, risk, and portfolio construction.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLVP GLD Issuer iShares SPDR Expense ratio 0.39% 0.40% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 14, 2016) 194.28% 72.83% Beta 0.79 0.14 AUM $1.2 billion $175.67 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SLVP and GLD charge nearly identical expense ratios, but GLD has a significantly lower beta, offering more price stability in an already volatile market. However, SLVP’s one-year return is tough to beat.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLVP GLD Max drawdown (5 y) -55.41% -21.03% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,482 $2,673

What's inside

Launched over 20 years ago, GLD tracks the performance of physical gold, offering investors direct gold exposure by allocating 100% of its holdings to gold bars held in London vaults.

SLVP holds 42 stocks that are predominantly tied to the silver mining market. Created in 2012, its top three positions are Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL), Industrias Penoles (PE&OLES.MX), and Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L), with most of its top weight leaning towards Mexican-based mining companies.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

In 2025, the precious metals market skyrocketed, with many metals often following Gold's price movements. Gold, along with other metals, is seen as a hedge against the U.S. dollar, especially during periods of geopolitical and economic turbulence.

With international tariffs and heightened tensions throughout 2025 and this year, demand and prices for metals have risen significantly. Since the start of 2025 up until Feb. 14, 2026, the price of gold per ounce has nearly doubled. However, investors should be aware of the volatility of the precious metals market, especially with GLD, since it directly holds gold. Precious metals are highly volatile compared to stocks, and prices can fall as quickly as they rise.

In SLVP’s case, silver’s value may continue to rise as it becomes increasingly rare and in demand, but silver mining companies may have to pivot operationally, as it’s estimated that over 70% of silver is mined indirectly as a byproduct of other metals. That’s because silver is difficult to mine on its own.

As various industries become increasingly reliant on it for products such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and even medical applications, silver demand outpaces production. This may leave companies forced to shift towards mining other metals, which can be effective, but would dilute the concentration of silver mining for these stocks.

Until then, both SLVP and GLD continue to benefit from the precious metal market’s meteoric rise in 2025 and so far in early 2026.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR Gold Shares wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.