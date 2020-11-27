GLD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: GLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.51, changing hands as low as $166.78 per share. SPDR— Gold Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLD's low point in its 52 week range is $136.12 per share, with $194.4499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.25.

