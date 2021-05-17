GLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: GLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $173.67, changing hands as high as $174.30 per share. SPDR— Gold Shares shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLD's low point in its 52 week range is $157.035 per share, with $194.4499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.09.

