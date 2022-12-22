GLD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: GLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $166.72, changing hands as low as $166.06 per share. SPDR Gold Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLD's low point in its 52 week range is $150.5703 per share, with $193.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.99.
