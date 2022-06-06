GLD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: GLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.87, changing hands as low as $171.65 per share. SPDR Gold Shares shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLD's low point in its 52 week range is $160.68 per share, with $193.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.79.

