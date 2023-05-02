GLBE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global-E Online Ltd (Symbol: GLBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.63, changing hands as low as $26.01 per share. Global-E Online Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLBE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.63 per share, with $37.646 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.