Glazer family may consider selling stake in Manchester United - Bloomberg

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United MANU.N, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3K882CM)

U.S.-listed shares of Manchester United rose earlier after Elon Musk said in a tweet that he was going to buy the historic English football club, only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".

