Glazer Capital Now Owns 9.92% of Catcha Investment (CHAA)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.98MM shares of Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA). This represents 9.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 8.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catcha Investment. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHAA is 0.09%, a decrease of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 28,208K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,352K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHAA by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,850K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,600K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,442K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHAA by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,275K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

