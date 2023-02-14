Glazer Capital Now Owns 9.91% of Freedom Acquisition I (FACT)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.42MM shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (FACT). This represents 9.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.59MM shares and 7.51% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.95% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freedom Acquisition I. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FACT is 0.08%, an increase of 19.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 23,154K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,665K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,653K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 1,561K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,400K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,389K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing an increase of 45.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FACT by 76.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.