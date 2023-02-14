Glazer Capital Now Owns 9.90% of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition C Ordinary Shares (ANAC)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.13MM shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition C Class A Ordinary Shares (ANAC). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 8.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.30% and an increase in total ownership of 1.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition C Ordinary Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAC is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 28,148K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 2,049K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,404K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAC by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,131K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 50.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAC by 93.82% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,043K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAC by 12.86% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,020K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAC by 22.21% over the last quarter.

