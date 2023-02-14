Glazer Capital Now Owns 9.84% of Altimar Acquisition III (ATAQ)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (ATAQ). This represents 9.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 2.01MM shares and 12.93% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimar Acquisition III. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAQ is 0.11%, an increase of 110.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 13,102K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sculptor Capital holds 941K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 34.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAQ by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 844K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 40.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAQ by 65.65% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 732K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 48.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAQ by 99.69% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 723K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 700K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.