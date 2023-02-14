Glazer Capital Now Owns 9.81% of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (FTEV)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (FTEV). This represents 9.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.38MM shares and 5.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 94.31% and an increase in total ownership of 4.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTEV is 0.11%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 22,805K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 1,625K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTEV by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,289K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,186K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTEV by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 1,135K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTEV by 99.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,101K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTEV by 21.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.