Glazer Capital Now Owns 9.37% of ABG Acquisition I (ABGI)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I Class A (ABGI). This represents 9.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABG Acquisition I. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABGI is 1.00%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 14,672K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 750K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 726K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABGI by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 684K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 36.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABGI by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 636K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABGI by 7.20% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 594K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABGI by 18.81% over the last quarter.

ABG Acquisition Corp I Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ABG Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Ally Bridge Group, a global healthcare-focused investment group founded by Fan (Frank) Yu with dual headquarters in New York and Hong Kong. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on the global healthcare industry, with a particular focus on the medical technology and biotechnology verticals.

