Glazer Capital Now Owns 8.48% of Global Partner Acquisition (GPAC)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.54MM shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp. (GPAC). This represents 8.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 0.47MM shares and 12.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 435.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Partner Acquisition. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPAC is 0.04%, an increase of 48.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.39% to 4,200K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cowen And Company holds 522K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPAC by 51.86% over the last quarter.

RPHYX - RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Retail Class holds 505K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

Aristeia Capital holds 361K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 159K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 146K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 92.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPAC by 1,068.50% over the last quarter.

