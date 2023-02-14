Glazer Capital Now Owns 10.71% of BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA)

Fintel reports that Glazer Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (BLUA). This represents 10.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.30MM shares and 7.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.79% and an increase in total ownership of 2.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlueRiver Acquisition. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLUA is 0.09%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 25,635K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,043K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUA by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,000K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,269K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUA by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,137K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 60.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUA by 45.44% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,071K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUA by 7.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.