Markets
GSK

GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Healthcare Receives FDA Approval For HIV Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L), with Pfizer and Shionogi Limitedas shareholders, said that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) for every-two-month dosing for the treatment of HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adults on a stable regimen, with no history of treatment failure, and with no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.

Cabenuva is the first and only complete long-acting HIV treatment regimen and was first approved by the US FDA in January 2021 as a once-monthly treatment for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adults.

The US FDA approval allows Cabenuva to be dosed monthly or every two months.

Long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine are approved for use every two months in Canada under the name Cabenuva and in the EU as Vocabria and Rekambys.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular