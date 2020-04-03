GSK

GlaxoSmithKline's chronic disease treatment study meets late-stage main goals

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

GlaxoSmithKline plc said on Friday its treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings or sinuses met the main goals in a late-stage study.

April 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK.L said on Friday its treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings or sinuses met the main goals in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Nucala, was tested in patients who had a history of previous surgery and were in need of further surgery due to severe symptoms or worsening of the condition, the British drugmaker said. (https://bit.ly/2UZbeap)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More