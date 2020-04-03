GlaxoSmithKline's chronic disease treatment study meets late-stage main goals

April 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK.L said on Friday its treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings or sinuses met the main goals in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Nucala, was tested in patients who had a history of previous surgery and were in need of further surgery due to severe symptoms or worsening of the condition, the British drugmaker said. (https://bit.ly/2UZbeap)

