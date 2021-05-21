GlaxoSmithKline & Vir's Sotrovimab Receives Positive EMA Opinion For Early Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK.L, GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. said that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Human Medicinal Products or CHMP has issued a positive scientific opinion that relates to the use of the companies' sotrovimab for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The CHMP reached its opinion following a review of data including an interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial, which evaluated sotrovimab as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization.

Efficacy results of the interim analysis, based on data from 583 randomized patients, demonstrated an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in those receiving sotrovimab compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial.

The CHMP opinion can now be considered by the national authorities in EU member states when taking evidence-based decisions on the early use of the medicine prior to marketing authorization.

Sotrovimab, previously known as VIR-7831, is an investigational compound and has not been granted a marketing authorization anywhere in the world.

The companies noted that an Emergency Use Authorization application for sotrovimab has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration and it is also under review by other global regulators including Health Canada under the expedited Interim Order application pathway for COVID-19 drugs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.