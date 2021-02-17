Markets
GSK

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Expand Collaboration To Include Respiratory Viruses

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) have signed a binding agreement to expand their existing collaboration to include the research and development of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses. GlaxoSmithKline will make an upfront payment of $225 million and a further equity investment in Vir of $120 million.

The expanded collaboration provides GSK exclusive rights to collaborate with Vir on the development of potential best-in-class monoclonal antibodies, including VIR-2482, for the prevention or treatment of influenza. GSK will have the exclusive option to co-develop VIR-2482 after Vir completes and reports phase 2 trial outcomes.

