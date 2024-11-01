News & Insights

GlaxoSmithKline Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced that its issued share capital as of October 31, 2024, consists of over 4.3 billion ordinary shares, with a total of approximately 4.1 billion voting rights available. This information is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the company as per regulatory guidelines.

