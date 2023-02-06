Glaxosmithkline Updates Holdings in CVRx (CVRX)

Fintel reports that Glaxosmithkline has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of CVRx, Inc. (CVRX). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In the last filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported owning 5.00% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVRx is $19.51. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of $19.40.

The projected annual revenue for CVRx is $39MM, an increase of 72.50%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 44.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVRX is 0.3532%, an increase of 96.2528%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 10,856K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,495,575 shares representing 16.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,370,858 shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,059,040 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 615,159 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 421,550 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477,745 shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 30.58% over the last quarter.

CVRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVRx, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has developed the second-generation BAROSTIM NEO, a minimally invasive implantable system approved for use in heart failure in over 30 countries and approved for use in resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, Colombia and New Zealand.

