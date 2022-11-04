Glaxosmithkline Plc Opens Significant Position in DNA Testing Company 23andMe (ME)

Glaxosmithkline Plc has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39,660,487 shares of 23andMe Holding Co. Class A (ME). This represents 13.2% of the company.

23 and Me recently announced positive news regarding their testing services, reporting:

23andMe Holding Co., a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for its pharmacogenetics (PGt) report for SLCO1B1 to include interpretive drug information for simvastatin, a common drug used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The 510(k) clearance modifies the labeling of the previously authorized 23andMe SLCO1B1 Drug Transport report, removing the need for confirmatory testing and allowing the company to provide interpretive drug information based on genetic factors for simvastatin.

What are other large shareholders doing?

NewView Capital Partners I, LLC holds 19,455,681 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 18,801,234 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,551,125 shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ME by 17.57% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 11,418,345 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128,372 shares, representing an increase of 72.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ME by 181.47% over the last quarter.

Euclidean Capital LLC holds 10,243,122 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,950,940 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in 23andMe Holding Co. Class A. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 42.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 23andMe Holding Co. Class A is 0.1998%, a decrease of 51.2250%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.66% to 99,932,904 shares.

