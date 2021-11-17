GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.516 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.45, the dividend yield is 4.86%.
The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $42.45, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.61 and a 26.6% increase over the 52 week low of $33.53.
GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.01%, compared to an industry average of 6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gsk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
- Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)
- Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)
- ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG)
- Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PPH with an increase of 2.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 4.8%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.