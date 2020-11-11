GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.488 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.83, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $38.83, representing a -19.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.25 and a 23.54% increase over the 52 week low of $31.43.

GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.1%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (FLEH)

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLEE with an increase of 12.08% over the last 100 days. VYMI has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 1.05%.

