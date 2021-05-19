GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.56, the dividend yield is 5.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $39.56, representing a -7.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.77 and a 18.94% increase over the 52 week low of $33.26.

GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.77%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG)

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (FLQH)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUDM)

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Inde (QLVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLGB with an increase of 17.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 3.51%.

