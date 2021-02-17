GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.621 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $35.65, representing a -18.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.79 and a 13.43% increase over the 52 week low of $31.43.

GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.79%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD)

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF)

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IQDY with an increase of 31.51% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 90%.

