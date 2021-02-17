GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.621 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $35.65, representing a -18.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.79 and a 13.43% increase over the 52 week low of $31.43.
GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.79%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.
Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:
- Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
- Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)
- Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD)
- FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF)
- FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IQDY with an increase of 31.51% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 90%.
