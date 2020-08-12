GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.484 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.29, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $41.29, representing a -14.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.25 and a 31.37% increase over the 52 week low of $31.43.

GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.68%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF (VGK)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VGK with an increase of 41.38% over the last 100 days. FLGB has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 4.81%.

