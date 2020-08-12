GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.484 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.29, the dividend yield is 4.69%.
The previous trading day's last sale of GSK was $41.29, representing a -14.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.25 and a 31.37% increase over the 52 week low of $31.43.
GSK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). GSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.68%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.
Interested in gaining exposure to GSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GSK as a top-10 holding:
- Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)
- VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
- Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF (VGK)
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is VGK with an increase of 41.38% over the last 100 days. FLGB has the highest percent weighting of GSK at 4.81%.
