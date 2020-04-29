GlaxoSmithKline plans to sell stake in Unilever's India unit - Bloomberg News
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline plc is planning a sale of its $3.7 billion stake in Unilever Ltd's listed India unit, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-29/glaxo-said-to-plan-sale-of-3-7-billion-stake-in-unilever-india?sref=I5jUJbND on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK.L is planning a sale of its $3.7 billion stake in Unilever Ltd's ULVR.L listed India unit, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
GSK plans to offload part or all of its 5.7% holding in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) HLL.NS through a series of block trades, according to Bloomberg News.
In December 2018, Unilever struck a deal to buy GSK's Horlicks nutrition business for $3.8 billion, boosting the Anglo-Dutch group's position in India. The deal consideration was paid in cash and shares of HUL, and was completed earlier this month.
A GSK spokesman declined to comment on the matter. Hindustan Unilever did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.