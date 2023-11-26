GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (NSE:GLAXO) Price Target Increased by 9.30% to 1,586.78

The average one-year price target for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (NSE:GLAXO) has been revised to 1,586.78 / share. This is an increase of 9.30% from the prior estimate of 1,451.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,494.80 to a high of 1,752.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.54% from the latest reported closing price of 1,645.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAXO is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 2,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLAXO by 18.43% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 109K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLAXO by 20.32% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 101K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLAXO by 12.83% over the last quarter.

