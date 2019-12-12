GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $45.93, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.60 billion, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $43.17 billion, which would represent changes of +0.32% and +5.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. GSK is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.16.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

