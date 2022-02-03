GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed at $44.92, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 4.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GlaxoSmithKline as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 1.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.62 billion, up 9.36% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% higher. GlaxoSmithKline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GlaxoSmithKline has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.91 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.

It is also worth noting that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

