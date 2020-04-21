GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed at $41.05, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 30.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 25.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 22.85%.

GSK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.03 billion, up 10.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $44.66 billion, which would represent changes of -8.83% and +3.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% lower. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.69.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

