GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $40.56, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 8.12% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

GlaxoSmithKline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GlaxoSmithKline is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.28 billion, up 20.07% from the prior-year quarter.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $49.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.82% and +4.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. GlaxoSmithKline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.