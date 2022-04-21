GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $45.69, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 6.83% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

GlaxoSmithKline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.97 billion, up 17.01% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $48.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.54% and +2.96%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% lower. GlaxoSmithKline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, GlaxoSmithKline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

