GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed at $43.56, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 3.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

GlaxoSmithKline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.28 billion, up 20.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $49.02 billion, which would represent changes of +4.82% and +4.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. GlaxoSmithKline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GlaxoSmithKline is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.9, which means GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

