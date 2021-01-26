GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.24, changing hands as high as $39.30 per share. GlaxoSmithKline plc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.43 per share, with $47.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20.

