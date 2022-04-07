GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed at $46.23, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 10.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GlaxoSmithKline as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.93 billion, up 16.68% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $48.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.14% and +3.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. GlaxoSmithKline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GlaxoSmithKline's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.49.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

